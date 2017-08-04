Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender Set To Become Ultimate Oscar Couple As ‘Tomb Raider’ Star Wants Kids

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are set to become the hottest couple with Oscar credentials. Not only have they won or been nominated for the Academy Awards, but they also are making their transition into big Hollywood blockbusters that will amp up their net worth. On top of their career advances, Tomb Raider star recently revealed that she harbors desires to have kids and start her own family.

The 28-year-old Swedish actress and the 40-year-old German-Irish actor have been dating since 2014, when they started working on Derek Cianfrance’s The Light Between Oceans. In that movie, Alicia played a woman with a desperate want to have a baby.

It looks like reality isn’t too far from fiction. Since then, Alicia Vikander has won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in her work in The Danish Girl, but her desire to have kids of her own has not gone away.

”I don’t even have children, and it’s the wonder of my world,” she said in an interview with ELLE. “I’ve always wanted kids. I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. It’s both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life – and suddenly from one day to another, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter of your life.”

This summer, the Swedish actress is coming out with a movie that is bound to gain her more fans. Tulip Fever, which has been in the works for years, is finally hitting the cinemas, and its intense sensuality is bound to whisk the viewers off their feet.

But that is not the only thing that she is working on. She just finished working on Euphoria, based on a novel by Lily King of the same name, another sensual movie about anthropologists working off the coast of Australia.

In 2018, she will debut herself as the next Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, a role that was formerly portrayed by Angelina Jolie.

The transition that Alicia is making from serious indie movies to blockbusters is something that excites her.

“I love big popcorn movies,” she said to ELLE. “I’ve never done action scenes on this level – not even close. It feels like I’m back to dancing – the training, the intensity. You need to be aware of your movement up in the wires and how your body works. I’ve never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it’s pretty empowering!”

Check out Alicia Vikander looking tough on the set of Tomb Raider!

Michael Fassbender has been in the movie business for much longer, but only recently has made the transition into mainstream. In the world of big-budget films, he is known for playing Magneto in X-Men franchise, and Aguilar in Assassin’s Creed, a movie based on the video game of the same name.

