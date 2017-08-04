‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Wants You To Caption Baby Jackson’s Latest Picture

As Little People, Big World fans may have noticed, Zach Roloff doesn’t post as many baby Jackson Roloff photos as his wife, Tori, does. But that doesn’t mean he’s any less enamored with his infant son, as Zach’s latest Instagram post has him asking his followers to caption his latest photo with baby J.

Because Tori Roloff is a far more frequent social media user than husband Zach Roloff is, baby Jackson photos don’t show up as often on Zach’s Instagram account. But last week, it was Zach taking charge, as he posted a cute photo of baby J posing next to Rowen Mueller, the newborn son of family friends Jacob and Destiney Mueller. And late last nite, Zach was back at it, posting a photo of him holding Jackson in his arms, and asking followers to add a caption to picture.

“Caption this picture… because I can not. #zandtpartyofthree bonus points if you know what we are standing in front of.”

Immediately, Little People, Big World fans up late on a Thursday night (or early Friday morning) commented on the new photo and offered their own captions, while also guessing that father and son were posing next to a pirate ship. Some of the suggested captions riffed on the fact that baby J was again wearing a pair of shades.

“ZACH & JACK, the future Blues Brothers!” “The Future’s So Bright, I gotta wear Shades”

Other followers focused more on the pirate ship location, dropping pirate-speak references in their suggested captions.

On the other hand, there were a few Little People, Big World fans who were more concerned about baby J’s use of shades in the photo. One Instagram follower told Zach Roloff that baby Jackson is a “cute little boy,” but also warned him against having the infant wear shades too often, as his eyesight may still be developing.

I simply can't understand how I am so lucky to call these two mine. #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Meanwhile, Tori Roloff has also been sharing new baby Jackson photos on Instagram over the past day, as she took to the social media platform last night to post a new photo of her husband Zach and their precious son, noting that she “simply can’t understand” how she’s so lucky to have both Zach and baby J in her life.

Tori’s new baby Jackson Roloff photo came shortly after rumors swirled about the possibility that Jackson is a “rainbow baby,” or a child born right after a mother miscarries, as documented in a report from In Touch Weekly. Earlier in the week, Little People, Big World fans debated on a photo shared by a Zach and Tori Roloff fan account on Instagram, with some suggesting that Tori’s “rainbow baby” caption meant that Jackson was born after a miscarriage, and others opining that Tori simply used the term because it appeared as if baby J had a rainbow on his forehead.

Little People, Big World followers and fans, do you have your own suggested caption for Zach Roloff’s latest baby Jackson photo on Instagram?

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]