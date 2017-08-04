Will Brie Larson And Casey Affleck Ever Star Together? ‘Captain Marvel’ And Divorce Keep Oscar Winners Busy

Brie Larson and Casey Affleck both are Oscar winners, but the two cannot be on more different terms. Unlike most Hollywood encounters, their relationship is not of a romantic one. In fact, they came together at this year’s Oscar, when the 27-year-old actress handed the award to 41-year-old actor. Fate may bring them together for a movie project in the future, but for right now, it looks like they will not be collaborating on anything in the next few years.

Brie Larson, who won Oscar for her performance in Room, was the presenter for the Best Actor category at this year’s Academy Awards. The winner was Casey Affleck, who was sued for sexual harassment, for his performance in Manchester by the Sea. She handed him the award, but “stood with both her arms at her side while the audience gave the actor a standing ovation,” according to Vanity Fair. Having starred in Room, a movie about a woman held captive and routinely raped, the actress made her message clear.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” she said. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

It is unlikely that she will have to work with Manchester by the Sea actor in the near future. Brie Larson’s career is on the similar track to that of Jennifer Lawrence, who, after winning Oscar for Best Actress, went on to become a blockbuster star and highest grossing actresses in the history of Hollywood.

The 27-year-old California native was offered the titular role in Captain Marvel, currently set to be released in March 2019, a superheroine movie that is looking to ride on the successes of Wonder Woman.

“[T]he response was really positive, and that felt really cool,” Brie said to Entertainment Weekly about becoming Captain Marvel. “I mean, making movies is hard, and making films of that size is even harder. It requires so much physically, and it’s a lot longer shoot, and there’s also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot. So you just want to get it right. I feel really excited about how everything is shaping up.”

Casey Affleck is busy too, though in a different sense. The actor is ending his decade-long marriage to Summer Phoenix, according to Boston Herald, and is going through the divorce process this year. While “their separation reportedly has been amicable,” it is odd that he is getting divorced right around the time that his brother Ben Affleck is also separating from his wife Jennifer Garner.

This will be a new phase in the Oscar winner’s life as he figures out the “joint physical and legal custody of sons Indiana and Atticus,” and how to be fully present in his boys’ lives.

