‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Rescued By Dante, Will He Protect Sam By Blaming Garvey For The Shooting?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) recalls what happened at the construction site while recovering on hospital bed. He weighs whether to reveal that it was Sam (Kelly Monaco) who shot him or put the blame on Garvey (Rick Ravanello), according to spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online.

After Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) provides a clue about Sonny’s location, Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) tip Carly (Laura Wright) about Sonny’s possible whereabouts. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) helps Carly to rescue Sonny. He rushes to the construction site and talks to the workers. He asks them to pause the demolition because there is reason to believe that someone needs to the rescued from the site, according to CDL.

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online indicate that as he recovers on hospital bed following his ordeal, Sonny weighs whether or not to tell Carly that it was Sam who shot him. It is likely that he will eventually admit the truth to Carly. However, police investigators will also question him and he will have to decide before they come what to say to them.

GH spoilers indicate that Sonny might choose to protect Sam and put the blame on Garvey. Despite what he has been through, he will see his decision about what he tells the police as his contribution to help Jason and Sam put the broken pieces of their lives back together.

However, it seems unlikely that the truth that Sam shot Sonny will indefinitely remain a closely guarded secret between Jason, Sam, Sonny and Carly.

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that Jason (Billy Miller) also pieces together independently that it was Sam who shot Sonny. He has been worrying lately about Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) condition and her possible connection with Sonny’s ordeal. He recalls some of Sam’s unhinged rants during her health crisis. Sam had railed deliriously against Sonny during episodes of hallucination and accused Sonny of trying to harm her family. Jason also recalls Sam saying she had taken care of the threat from Sonny.

Jason realizes that Sam might have shot Sonny under the delusional belief that he was trying to harm her family. The realization that Sam might have shot Sonny while hallucinating threats from him makes Jason fearful because of the possible impact of the sense of guilt when Sam recalls her actions and realizes she had nearly killed Sonny. He is fearful that when Sam recovers her memory her fragile mind might not be able to handle the shocking revelations.

Regardless, Jason is determined to do his best to protect his wife. Although he understands that she was not in her right mind at the time, he fears that there will be unpleasant consequences when the facts come to light.

As part of efforts to piece together the puzzle, Jason attempts to talk to Garvey. However, Garvey is unconscious when he goes to his hospital bed so he is unable to get any information from him.

Meanwhile, as Sam struggles to recover her memory, the sight of Garvey (Rick Ravanello) at the hospital triggers anxiety, but she cannot understand why his physical presence bothers her so much. Her memories of recent past actions are scattered and confused and she struggles to distinguish reality from imagination. The huge gaps in her memory makes her feel anxious. Did some of the incidents she appears to recall actually happen or are they part of her hallucinations?

Sam will eventually recover her memory, but doctors have warned Jason that the process will be slow and gradual.

