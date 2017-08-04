Blake Lively Has Anxiety Over Perfect Life With Husband Ryan Reynolds And Kids As Movie Career Takes Off

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds may be the two most in-love couple in Hollywood. Every time they talk about each other, praises pour out, and the fans are left to think that their lives are perfect. The Shallows actress would like to refute that, but from the most recent interview, it looks like she does not have many reasons to show otherwise.

The 29-year-old actress married the 40-year-old actor in 2012, and since then, they had two kids between them. They raise their daughters, James and Ines, in an upstate home in New York, and take turns working on their movie projects so that one of them can be fully present for their children.

While their lives don’t sound like a walk in the park, there is no denying that Ryan and Blake have somehow found the perfect balance between romance and parenting.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the mother of two listed again the reasons why she is so “in love” with her husband. One of them was that he treats her “like his best buddy” and lets her treat him like one of her girlfriends, asking for “relationship advice about their own relationship.”

A sense of humor is incredibly important the relationship as well. Deadpool star’s comic tweets definitely keep Blake laughing.

“Everything is a completely made-up scenario,” she admitted. “He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff.”

But Cafe Society actress still maintains that her life is not perfect.

“The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: ‘How is this person going to spin me?,'” she revealed. “So when you read, ‘Oh, she’s got a perfect life,’ or ‘Her life is crumbling’—they pick narratives for everyone. And the narratives stick.”

Unless she starts giving out actual reasons as to why her life sucks sometimes, the narratives will, as she said, stick.

Her movie career is not going so bad either. She has three movies slated for 2018. The Rhythm Section, The Husband’s Secret and A Simple Favor are all marked as pre-production on IMDB, which means that she will get busy very soon. Her husband will also be releasing Deadpool 2 next year, which means that they will have to stagger their work schedules to be at home for the kids.

Ryan Reynolds’ work in Deadpool garnered him a star on the Walk of Fame, which he attended with his wife and daughters.

