Ryan Gosling Plays With Harry Styles’ & Joe Jonas’ Hearts As ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Release Date Nears

Ryan Gosling has never been much of a public flirt, but people around him still harbor huge crushes on him. Eva Mendes scored big and now is the mother of his children, but there are still people around him, especially men, that really admire him from afar. With Blade Runner 2049 coming up, various celebrities like Harry Styles and Joe Jonas have been thinking about the Canadian actor, and, invariably, feeling the hots for him.

It started with the former One Direction member Harry Styles. The 23-year-old British singer was promoting his first movie, Dunkirk. During one radio talk show, the host hooked Harry up to a heart monitor as he showed “a shirtless photo of Gosling from the 2004 film The Notebook.”

The heart rate spiked, which revealed Harry Styles’ long-held crush on Ryan Gosling.

“It’s a good scene,” Dunkirk actor reasoned with the host. “He’s great. He’s great.”

Then another former member of a boy band, Joe Jonas, jumped on the bandwagon. In an interview with InStyle Magazine, he commented just how well Ryan Gosling dresses.

“I feel like Ryan Gosling never seems to not look good,” Joe admitted. “He always looks very sharp, red carpet or not. It’s hard to find a person who doesn’t like him.”

That probably means that the 27-year-old singer approved the ruffly shirt that the La La Land star wore to Oscars this year.

Even with Blade Runner 2049‘s release date coming up in just two short months, Ryan Gosling managed not to reveal much about his family life with Eva Mendes. The two are notorious for keeping their privacy behind iron gates, not talking about it to the media and certainly not self-reporting about it on their social media accounts.

In fact, Eva Mendes uses her Instagram mostly to promote her business ventures, especially the collaboration she has with New York and Company.

To have a semblance of a normal life with his kids, the 36-year-old actor is occasionally seen on an outing with his kids in Los Angeles. He only takes one child out at a time, and when he does, he is never accompanied by his wife.

Similarly, when Eva Mendes is out with her kids, Ryan Gosling is never there.

Do you think Ryan will keep Eva and the rest of his family behind closed doors throughout the Blade Runner 2049 promotional tour? Let us know how far he will go to protect their privacy in the comments section below.

