Raped While She Slept: Man Turns Himself In When Wife Discovers Rape Videos On His Phone

A woman suffered the ultimate betrayal by her husband when she discovers videos showing being raped while she slept.

A horrified wife has discovered that she was repeatedly raped by her husband while she was asleep. The shocking revelation came when she found videos of the sex attacks on his mobile phone. The woman accidentally discovered the videos after looking at the app Video Locker on her husband’s phone.

The Sun reported the man handed himself into police after his wife confronted him, saying, “I’ve just watched videos of you raping me on your phone.” At Newcastle Crown Court, videos were shown of the sleeping victim being raped whilst asleep in their marital bed, sometimes after drinking alcohol. The man had zoomed in on some scenes to record the graphic rape footage.

The man in his 30s pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, one of attempted rape, one of assault by penetration, and one of sexual assault. The man has now been jailed for nine years, while the traumatized victim is left with her life in tatters, struggling to come to terms with what her husband has done to her.

“I never thought he would be capable of doing what he did. He has completely fooled me. I never want to see him again.”

According to court documents, the horrific sexual abuse began in September last year, which leaves the woman questioning every part of their seemingly happy relationship.

Mark Giuliani, prosecuting, said that on March 14, 2017, the husband left for work but forgot to take his cell phone with him. His wife took the opportunity to look through his phone and noticed something called Video Locker. She became suspicious when she couldn’t gain access to the app initially.

The video recordings, which showed the defendant participating in sexual activity with his wife while she was asleep, have subsequently been destroyed. Documents show that the shocking videos varied in length between 30 seconds and two minutes, with each one showing a different occasion of the husband either abusing or raping his sleeping wife.

It turns out that, by the time the victim went to the police station to report what she discovered, the man had already handed himself in.

“I have had sex with my wife. She didn’t consent. She found out and saw videos on my phone.”

Jailed for nine years, the defendant was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

“You abused the trust that your wife placed in you. Between September 2016 and March this year, you raped and sexually abused her while she was incapable of giving consent to your actions. I take the view you took advantage of the fact that she had been drinking and was a heavy sleeper. You did so for your own sexual gratification and treated her as an object for your fantasies, disregarding her wishes or needs.”

The man, who had previously been highly thought of by his friends and colleagues, had no previous convictions.

Richard Herrmann, defending, spoke of a “genuine remorse and awareness of the harm” that the husband caused. Admitting that the defendant would likely receive a “lengthy custodial sentence,” Herrmann said that his client simply wishes to “live a normal life” after his incarceration period is over.

[Featured Image by Firman Wahyudin/Shutterstock]