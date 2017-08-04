What Is Josh Duggar Doing Now That Pregnant Wife Anna Duggar’s Baby Due Date Draws Close?

Josh and Anna Duggar have been coming more to the foreground in 2017. His molestation scandal and account on Ashley Madison got his family’s reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, cancelled, and since then, he has avoided the public. Not only was he not allowed to appear on the spin-off show Jill & Jessa Counting On, but he also made rare appearances on the Duggars’ social media accounts.

However, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, started posting more about him this year. They started off posting casual pictures of family events with Josh seen in the crowd, but progressed to making posts about his birthday, and finally, announcing his wife’s pregnancy on Facebook and blog.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Check out the growing family below!

The fact that Josh lives in an in-law unit that is attached to his childhood home means that his children often spend their time with their aunt, uncles and, at times, grandparents. So his kids, especially Meredith and Marcus, are often seen on Duggar Facebook, making sure that the world does not forget about Josh’s expanding brood.

But over the summer, after he sued Arkansas officials for releasing the details of his molestation charges against his younger sisters, the 29-year-old father of four retreated back into private life. While his wife Anna is expecting his fifth child this fall, he has not made any posts about it on his social media accounts or through his family’s blog.

On the other hand, Anna Duggar started using her Twitter account again, after years of keeping silence. The two times she posted were both about her kids’ birthdays – Meredith turning 2 and Marcus turning 4 – and how she loves having them in their lives. It will be only a matter of time that she will become preoccupied with the new baby.

Do you think Josh and Anna will be invited back on Jill & Jessa Counting On when their fifth baby arrives? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]