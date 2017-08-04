Doting parents Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton love their children and — like other parents — would give the world to George and Charlotte. However, there’s one thing that’s banned from the duke and duchess’ home.

As sources point out, William and Kate are far removed from living the hustle and grind like “normal” people. Instead of living in a neighborhood or community of working class or middle-class commoners, Will and Kate live in a palace. Moreover, their country getaway or “cottage” is actually a mansion.

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 are always the focal points when their mom and dad travel around the world greeting dignitaries and taking part in benevolent causes. As many fans of the royal family have acknowledged, with a queen as a great-grandmother, not much is out of their grasp and no expense is spared.

According to a new report by So Share This, Kate focuses on trying to balance her royal duties and somehow manage to be a wife and mom. Apparently, part of Kate’s desire is to “normalize” her life by trying to raise her family as other non-royal parents do.

Therefore, William and Kate decided that one way to achieve that goal is to ban coveted devices that kids “play with” today: smartphones, tablets, and other similar web-interactive devices, according to an insider.

The couple envisions George and Charlotte running around outside — just as they did as kids — instead of being mindlessly focused on their electronic devices.

Inga surfplattor till barnen i brittiska kungahuset. "William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play,… https://t.co/ywATKfyBgP — Strålskydd (@stralskydd) July 31, 2017

“iPads are very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children. As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination. They’re very much a normal family.”

One group said William and Kate’s family of four is a perfect balance, but if the young couple decides to grow their brood, it would be unwise. Furthermore, it sends the wrong messages to others less fortunate who struggle to bear the costs of raising additional children.

During a recent trip to Poland, the mother and father of two received several gifts, one of which was age-appropriate for an infant. Kate engaged in some light humor by suggesting to William that they should have another baby.

A reporter ran with the pregnancy hint, and soon rumors from the news post spread that suggested Kate Middleton was expecting a baby. Pregnancy watch was on again for Princess Kate.

“Having Kids” is a child-right advocacy group which has strong feelings about Kate’s insinuation that she and William were having more children. Anne Green is the group’s executive director.

Green wrote an open letter to Prince William and Princess Kate and lectured them on responsible family planning, suggesting they “consider the economic inequalities in the world” and opt for a smaller family.

“Your discussion of having a larger family raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity.”

Fans of William and Kate came to their defense on social media and attacked the group for prying into the young mother and father’s affairs. The group pushed back and said it only targeted the duke and duchess because they can use their celebrity to spread awareness about family restriction and limited resources.

Are William and Kate doing the right thing by banning electronics from George and Charlotte?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]