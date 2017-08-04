Harry Styles’ Ex Girlfriend Tess Ward Retorts On Instagram At ‘Dunkirk’ Actor’s Romance With Camille Rowe

Harry Styles is known for going through girlfriends, which means that he definitely has to pay some sort of a price. Right now, the rumor has it that he is completely head-over-heels with Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, ditching his previous girlfriend Tess Ward to pursue the French beauty. Tess, who has a big Instagram following, did not let this one calmly slip by under her radar.

The 27-year-old chef regularly uploads on her Instagram, which is filled with drool-worthy food photos. Right when the news of Harry Styles completely “besotted” with model Camille Rowe broke loose, Tess Ward uploaded a picture of roasted mushrooms with a zinger for her caption.

“I think besotted might just be the word of the day,” she wrote. “That’s certainly how I feel about these garlic, thyme and butter roasted mushrooms.”

This caption sent Harry fans over the edge, many of them applauding the food blogger for having a say in the dating drama. One fan commented, “I can feel the shade all the way from Sweden,” while another wrote, “Even she hates Camille.”

The choice word “besotted” is pulled right from the quote that a source close to Harry gave to Mirror UK.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said. “He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

Check out Tess after ending her relationship with Harry Styles in her Instagram selfie.

Dressing like my favourite emojis is becoming a habit. ????vanilla ice cream and strawberry sauce?! A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

Right now, the 23-year-old former One Direction singer is enjoying his second wind as a Hollywood actor. He starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, which is getting rave reviews. It currently stands at 93 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics calling the movie an “emotionally satisfying spectacle,” executed by “a gifted ensemble cast.”

But it’s not just Harry Styles that is into acting in movies. It turns out that Camille Rowe, according to Mirror UK, also starred in a French movie back in 2010 called Notre Jour Viendra (Our Day Will Come), which featured her as a member of “a steamy threesome.” The model, who was just 20 years old then, appeared completely “topless.”

She focuses on her modeling career now, working with fashion heavyweights like Vogue, Dior, and Victoria’s Secret. She also has a ton of humor, which, unlike her other model friends, she uses frequently on her Instagram.

Check out Camille whimsically dressed in a Japanese train station.

Kamakura ???? Tokyo ✌️ A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) on May 12, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Do you think Camille will last longer as Harry’s girlfriend? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini & Hal Horowitz/AP Images]