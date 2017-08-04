Some Disney Princesses Are Having Their Animated Movies Return To Theaters For Limited Time Enjoyment

The magic of Disney animation is timeless, but there is nothing like watching one of the iconic princesses on the big screen, and now, you will be able to do just that. Over the years, there have been so many Disney Princesses come to life through animation in theaters, but some were too young to see them bigger than life and others simply didn’t get the chance. Disney wants to make sure you get the opportunity again, and now, you can do just that with five animated classics.

Five legendary animated classics will have another run in theaters and fans will have one week each to enjoy them. Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and Brave will all head back into AMC Theaters beginning in mid-September, but they won’t be there for long at all.

For those who live out in California, you’ll actually get six iconic Disney Princess movies as the El Capitan Theatre will also bring Moana back to the big screen for a while.

According to Oh My Disney, this is all a part of the “Dream Big, Princess” movement that Disney is currently bringing forth to guests. Along with some merchandise such as a new Tiana Dooney & Bourke bag, the movies of some of the legendary characters are heading back into theaters.

If you head over to AMC Theaters’ website, you can purchase advance tickets for the limited runs of the five films. All of them will be limited engagements and won’t be in theaters longer than a week and that simply means you don’t want to put this off.

Beauty and the Beast: Sept. 15-21, 2017

Mulan: Sept. 22-28, 2017

Tangled: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2017

The Princess and the Frog: Oct. 6-12, 2017

Brave: Oct. 13-19, 2017

For those who happen to be close enough to attend these showings at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, there will be some extra treats in store for them.

The dates for the different movie releases at the El Capitan Theatre will be altered and they can all be seen on the Oh My Disney site. There will also be showings of Moana, which means they get six princesses instead of just five, but there is even more.

Each movie will be showing for one week, and those who attend a film will be able to meet the Disney Princess of the movie they just watched.

Be sure to check your local theater listings to see if the films are coming to your area.

Many of these Disney animated classics have been out of theaters for only a few years while others were released decades ago. If you’ve never had the chance to see Merida, Belle, Moana, Mulan, Rapunzel, or Tiana on the big screen, take advantage of these opportunities. Even if you were fortunate enough to see them during their original run, it would certainly be fun to experience them all once again.

