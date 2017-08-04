Duggar News: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Attacks Jill After Derick Bullied ‘I Am Jazz’ Transgender Star

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard has drawn anger from fans and other stars for throwing shade at Jazz Jennings who stars in another TLC reality show I Am Jazz. Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules attacked Jill after Derick posted an anti-transgender tweet targeting 16-year-old Jazz, Us Weekly reports.

The Duggar in-law responded to a promo tweet for I Am Jazz and said, “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

He immediately got criticisms from fans, with one asking him if it was necessary for a grown man like him to say such statement against a teenager. Derick Dillard responded, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

Others pointed out that he should use the pronoun “she” if he has no issue. Some slammed the whole Duggar family for being hypocritical because they benefit from the network that airs other programs that are not in agreement with their own beliefs.

As more criticisms come, Taylor retweeted an old post from Jill Duggar in which she gushed about being engaged to Derick and called him “the most awesome guy in the world.” Taylor commented, “Sweetie I wouldn’t brag about that speck of dust on your finger. You married a delusional piece of s**t, and he’s probably hiding he’s [gay].”

Us Weekly reported that TLC has issued a statement saying the Counting On star’s post “does not represent the views” of the network. Jazz Jennings also responded to the issue, saying that she experiences cyber-bullying every day, and Derick’s shade is no different.

Jill and Derick received other criticisms in the past, particularly regarding their missionary work in El Salvador. They came under fire for asking money from supporters and allegedly spending them on their trips back to the United States. They were also reportedly not legit missionaries because their church refused to recognize them as they fail to meet the requirements.

The Duggar family’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after Josh Duggar got involved in child molestation and cheating scandals. The show got a spin-off, though, Counting On, which also airs on TLC. Jill and Derick recently welcomed their second baby, Samuel Scott, via a c-section. Fans have been wondering about Jill’s health given the lack of updates on her health.

Meanwhile, the Duggar family posted new photos of Samuel Scott on their official website. Fans think it is damage control as Derick and Jill continue to receive criticisms.

