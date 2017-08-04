‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Spoilers: ‘More Than Enough’ Will Be Aired Leading Up To Shutdown

Hype surrounding Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 will hit fever pitch by the time it airs with fans curious to know how the show will handle the controversy surrounding Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. What’ll be shown to viewers and how in-depth will it be? Given the nature of what happened, it’d be impossible to broadcast the overtly sexual content.

Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how the franchise is going to handle the controversy when the show starts.

Allegations of misconduct were made after an incident between Corinne and DeMario occurred in Mexico shortly after filming began. There were reports that Corinne was too intoxicated to consent to having sex after she and DeMario had allegedly been getting frisky with one another in a hot tub. Several versions of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal came out as an investigation into the allegations launched. After two weeks of tense drama and uncertainty of what the negative headlines meant for the show’s future, it was revealed that no evidence of misconduct occurred and contestants were flown back to Mexico to resume filming of Season 4.

ABC announced that the Bachelor in Paradise controversy will be addressed in the first episode, but details were scarce about what fans were going to learn. Chris Harrison shares that not only will the scandal be the first thing discussed, but the amount of screen time Corinne and DeMario get is more than people think.

“To the best of my knowledge, you’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV.”

As entertainment outlets reported, production had hours of footage the first three days of shooting Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. It wasn’t expected that any scenes involving Corinne and DeMario would be shown, but now Harrison confirms some will be.

“We had already shot for three days [before the shutdown] and a lot had actually happened — a lot of people had arrived, there had been dates, we’d gotten to the point where there was about to be our first rose ceremony — so we had a week’s worth of stuff [that] we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown.”

Harrison imparts that viewers will be guided through what stopped filming and what happened after the scandal. Fans will get an idea of how it impacted the other cast members and the overall mood as a result of the debacle.

Harrison adds that there’s a lot more going on with the show, such dates and couples falling in love.

A lot of relationships were being forged on the show as well, Harrison adds. Not only will Season 4 air footage of Corinne and DeMario, but Carly and Evan’s wedding will be seen!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 will premiere on ABC Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

