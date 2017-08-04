Beyonce & Jay-Z’s New Bel-Air Mansion Is Reportedly Worth $135 Million

R&B singer Beyonce and husband Jay-Z recently celebrated the birth of their new twins this past June. The queen decided to finally reveal Sir and Rumi Carter to the world via Instagram last month and the married couple has been on a house hunt since.

When Bey was released from the hospital after giving birth, it was reported that the Carter’s were staying in a rented home in Malibu beach worth $400k a month. Now the family of five are looking for something permanent to settle into for a while.

According to E! News, the Carter’s have purchased a new Bel-Air mansion worth $135 million. The property is a reported 30,000 square-feet and comes with a helipad, plenty of pools, and bulletproof windows. It also comes with a total of eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The new crib also comes with plenty of car space for Jay who has many vehicles. It’s so big he can fit 15 of his choice in the car garage if he chooses. For the wife, she can enjoy the luxury of having her own fitness center to keep her body in shape and a spa to relax in afterward.

Despite the home being worth $135 million, the Carter’s were able to get a $15 million discount for a final purchase price of $120 million. Although the couple has reportedly made the purchase, there are still minor areas of the house that are under construction.

But the family now owns the home so it is likely they won’t be wasting much time moving in.

Jay- Z has been enjoying the success of his latest album release titled 4:44. The project became Jay’s 14th number one album of his career and sold 262,000 copies in its first week. For the most part, it has received positive reviews and Jay has been praised for allowing his mother Gloria Carter come out on the song “Smile.”

Hov also addresses his beef with former friend and producer Kanye West. He’s released several videos since the album’s release. One, in particular, titled “The Story of O.J.,” has been a popular topic on YouTube as it discusses racism still existing in America.

Jay has also been credited for being honest about his infidelity issues he’s had in the past with Queen Bey. Fortunately, his honesty may have been what it took to save his marriage. Now, the king of rap can enjoy life with his wife and three children in their new multi-million dollar mega-mansion.

[Featured Image by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images]