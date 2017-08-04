Selena Gomez Admits She Needs Therapy Months After Rehab To Help Her Deal With Haters And Fame

Selena Gomez says that she still goes to therapy months after rehab because it helps her deal with the pressures of fame and haters.

The “Fetish” singer checked into rehab for 90 days last year but in a recent interview with InStyle, Selena admitted that it is still a struggle for her to stay on track.

The hitmaker spoke about keeping negative influences out of her life and shared how much therapy has helped her.

The former Disney star mentioned that social media was tough for her because although she is one of the most followed celebrities, she also has her fair share of haters.

The 25-year-old stunned on the cover of InStyle. The actress promoted her new song and music video “Fetish” and her partnership with coach.

Although she is doing well and has a great new relationship with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, she added that there are still times when it is hard for her to cope with difficult situations.

“I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are.”

Gomez added that she was in a “really healthy place.”

The singer said she didn’t “depend on one area of [her] life to make [her] happy. It is important to her to never be “influenced by a guy.”

Selena also said that she wanted to find “someone to add to your life, not complete you.”

At one point during her personal interview with InStyle’s Laura Brown, she said that going to rehab for 90 days last year was “the best thing I ever could’ve done.”

She also admitted that therapy had helped her to become a stronger person for herself and for the people she loves.

While it is “good to be connected” and “see things” on social media, Selena values her personal life and time spent disconnected from the outside world more than ever.

Selena said she’s still getting used to being 25. She celebrated her birthday less than two weeks ago on July 22.

“It’s so weird, how one year can change everything.”

On Thursday, InStyle released a short clip on Instagram of Selena wearing a turquoise dress with no shoes being carried on a green palm leaf chair by two crew men from the photo shoot.

InStyle September issue. A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

She was also shown on set standing in front of a pool holding a guitar for one of the shots.

After a long day on set, guitars can get REALLY heavy. @SelenaGomez A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Were you surprised to hear about Selena Gomez is still in therapy after rehab? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]