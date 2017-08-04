WWE Rumors: Two Former WWE Divas Champions Preparing To Make Their Returns To The Ring?

With the WWE women’s division suffering several injuries lately, there are now rumors that two former WWE Divas Champions may make their returns to the ring. WWE Raw star Bayley is one superstar who recently suffered injury, while WWE SmackDown Live star Becky Lynch is the other. Now there could be two women returning in the coming months to bolster the women’s division. One of those women’s superstars popped up just recently in rumors for a comeback, while the other has been in the headlines for months despite not actively participating with the company. Here are the latest rumors and reports regarding the WWE returns for two major women’s stars.

According to a report on Thursday from Sportskeeda, former WWE Divas Champion and Total Divas reality television star Brie Bella recently hinted that she is training for her big comeback. The WWE women’s wrestling star sent out a tweet which not only included her trademark “briemode” hashtag but also a “journeybegins” hashtag. The captions were displayed underneath a photo which showed Brie standing in between current WWE Raw women’s star Nia Jax and her husband Daniel Bryan with her sister Nikkie Bella standing on the far right. This would seem to hint that Brie has been training after the birth of her and Bryan’s daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.

While the Twitter post had those few hashtag hints, Brie gave more of an update in her Instagram post’s caption.

“Had such a blast today!!! First time in a ring since my last match at Wrestlemania. Feels so good to be back training!! Blown up but very happy. Thank you @niajaxwwe for working out with me and to the best coach ever my hubby @bryanldanielson ❤️ thank you @socalpro for letting me sweat all over your ring!!! And my tag partner for cheering me on.”

Brie Bella, who is now 33 years old, started in WWE back in 2007 with Florida Championship Wrestling. She would eventually move up to the main roster over a year later with her sister Nikki. Brie became the first of the twins to win a women’s title within WWE, as she defeated Eve Torres for the WWE Divas Championship in April of 2011 and held it for over two months before being defeated by Kelly Kelly. At last year’s edition of WrestleMania, Brie worked what was considered her last match for a while before she left WWE for an extended break to focus on her family life. This past May, she and Bryan welcomed their first child, daughter Birdie Joe to the family.

With Birdie Joe having been born so recently, it leaves one to wonder how soon Brie could actually return to the wrestling ring. Her husband Daniel Bryan has continued to work with WWE as the on television SmackDown Live General Manager which often has him away from home. Is it possible that Brie wants to travel with Bryan and bring Birdie Joe with them, or is looking to make some pay-per-view appearances here or there? Either way, it’s good news for fans of the Bella Twins, as her sister Nikki will probably make a return at some point too and perhaps they’ll work as a team.

One other former WWE Divas Champion has also been in headlines a lot more over the past several months. That’s none other than Paige, who was suspended twice by WWE and is currently involved in a relationship with Alberto El Patron who works with GFW Impact wrestling company. The two were recently part of a heated public exchange which led to differing accounts of what went down involving their argument and another bystander. In addition to all that, Paige has been healing from a neck injury. That said, it’s looking like Paige may be able to return to the ring soon.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion was recently on the Busted Open show. PWMania said that during her interview, which also included Alberto El Patron, she indicated her return to WWE is near. Paige said that she doesn’t have an “exact return date yet” but that she will be returning soon after her most recent CT scan and check up.

Paige’s neck injury occurred back in June of last year which led to her getting surgery that October. She also had the two suspensions due to Wellness Policy violations and was featured prominently on the Total Divas show on the E! network. Her return could be a major boost for the division, although one has to wonder how she will be received by the fans, and what sorts of storylines or feuds she might be part of. How far would her opponents cross the line in terms of their microphone promos about her?

.@RealPaigeWWE "Just had a CT scan and checkup. I'm waiting to hear back from the doctor but I don't have an exact return date yet" #WWE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 3, 2017

The best part of Paige’s interview is she possibly gave fans some reason for excitement over future matches. If WWE keeps her around, which they may very well do with a biopic movie based on her coming out, she could work with some of the newer stars on the main roster. Among the women’s superstars she mentioned she’s excited to see when she returns are current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Bayley.

WWE fans, do you think Paige will have a successful return to the WWE? Also, will either her or Brie Bella ever capture a women’s title again?

[Featured Image by WWE]