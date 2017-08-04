Chelsea Houska Reacts To News Of Adam Lind’s Alleged Meth Use

Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, was accused of failing a drug test earlier this year, and in a sneak peek at next week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, she’s seen reacting to the shocking report.

In the preview clip, Chelsea Houska is seen revealing to her producer, Mandi, that Adam Lind, the father of 7-year-old daughter Aubree, wants the amount of child support he pays to be lowered. Mandi then revealed some shocking news to the longtime reality star during another scene.

“Are you guys talking about what I saw online, Adam tested positive for meth,” she said, according to a report shared by OK! Magazine on August 3.

“You don’t just like do meth and get off of it,” Chelsea Houska replied.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to share news of Adam Lind’s reportedly failed drug test, revealing that the Teen Mom 2 dad, who also shares a 3-year-old daughter, Paislee, with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, allegedly tested positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine.

For months leading up to the drug test, Chelsea Houska and Taylor Halbur were reportedly concerned about Adam Lind’s potential drug use and took their suspicions to court. In turn, a judge ordered Lind to take a drug test, which he reportedly failed. Lind then claimed that the test was faulty, but when he underwent a second test, he allegedly failed yet again.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind were involved in a troubled relationship for years, but after they split, Houska quickly found happiness with her now-husband, Cole DeBoer, and the couple recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Watson.

As fans may recall, Houska began dating DeBoer in 2014 and tied the knot in October, 2016, months before Watson was born. Since then, she has been acting as a stay-at-home mom to Aubree and Watson, while her husband works as a traffic controller in South Dakota.

