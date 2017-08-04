Angelina Jolie’s Lawyers Contact ‘Vanity Fair’ To Remove Shocking Statement About Casting For New Film

Angelina Jolie had her lawyers contact Vanity Fair to remove the shocking statements from her September cover story regarding her process for casting children her new film, First They Killed My Father.

Controversy And criticism Over Her Casting Process For Kids

Angelina Jolie was featured on the cover of the September issue of Vanity Fair. The actress sat down with Evangenia Peretz to discuss her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, her recent split from her husband, Brad Pitt, struggling to manage her day to day life with her six children, and more.

Following some major criticism about the way Jolie conducted the auditions for the children in her new film, she requested, through her lawyers, that Vanity Fair remove the paragraph from the feature.

The request also asked the magazine to publish a statement which included saying that the “children were not tricked as some have suggested” and that all of the children that went through the audition process for First They Killed My Father were “made aware of the fictional aspect of the exercise.”

The statement also mentioned that the kids were being “tended to at all times by a parent or guardian” and that they “apologize for any misunderstanding.”

Angelina Jolie denies ‘cruel’ child auditions in Cambodia. https://t.co/ysiVLlyeFR pic.twitter.com/dlaybqddJ4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 31, 2017

Vanity Fair responded that they stand by their story as published.

The magazine stated that they “reviewed the transcript and audio tape” of the recorded interview for the article and concluded that they will leave the article as is.

Angelina Jolie said that she wanted to set the record straight about how the casting process really went with the children for her new movie.

Many suggested that Jolie’s practices were cruel and even abusive towards these children, many who had already endured hardships.

Upset About False And Upsetting Suggestions

The mother-of-six actually sought out kids who had experienced traumatic things in their life. Casting directors reportedly “set up a game” for the children “rather than disturbing in its realism.”

Jolie told Vanity Fair that they would “put money on the table” and ask the kid to “think of something they needed the money for” and then “snatch it away,” while the director would pretend to “catch the child” and “the child would have to come up with a lie.”

The Vanity Fair article quoted Angelina as saying that the girl who was chosen for the lead, Sareum Srey Moch, was the only one who seemed super infatuated by the money and “became overwhelmed with emotion” when she was “forced to give it back.”

When the girl was asked why she became so emotional she said it was because when her grandfather died “they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.”

This past weekend, Angelina Jolie gave a statement to the Huffington Post saying that “every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of the children” on the set of First They Killed My Father.

She corrected herself for calling the children’s audition process “a game” and said it was more of an improvisation exercise based off a scene in the film.

Brad Pitt’s soon-to-be ex-wife also said that real money was not used during the audition process and that some non-government organization partners, as well as medical doctors, and their guardians were all present at the time of the improv exercise.

Jolie said she was “upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario.”

The actress also said that the “suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting.”

She ended by saying that she would have been “outraged” if it happened to her.

Jolie’s upcoming film, First They Killed My Father, is based on a true story. It is the fourth film that Angelina has directed.The movie is set for release in September.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]