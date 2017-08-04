‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tyler Christopher Issues Statement, Fans Speculate On His Mystery Role

Days Of Our Lives fans recently heard that General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher might be headed to Salem. It turns out that rumor is true and the actor has issued a statement on social media. With the confirmation, viewers are now speculating on his mystery role. Who will he be playing and does it have something to do with Louise Sorel reprising the role of Vivian Alamain?

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, new head writer Ron Carlivati said he didn’t want to bring on any new characters until 2018. There are many old faces returning, including soap opera veteran Louise Sorel, who played Vivian Alamain on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers from SoapHub reveal that Tyler Christopher was seen on a monitor with Sorel. This means the two will share scenes together, but who could he be playing?

The website speculated that Christopher could be portraying Nicholas Alamain. That’s right, the actor could be playing another man named Nicholas (just spelled differently), like on General Hospital. According to the report, Tyler might have been cast as the man that Vivian raised off and on throughout the years.

Once the actor was confirmed to be joining Days Of Our Lives, he issued a statement on Facebook. He explained that he felt grateful to be part of GH for so long. He added that he was looking forward to his new gig on DOOL.

Taking a break during a 10 mile run to remind myself why I hate running A post shared by Tyler Christopher (@tylerchristopher2929) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Fans are also excited to have such a big name coming to Salem. He was a fan-favorite on General Hospital. On Facebook, viewers commented that they hoped he would return to GH. Who knows, there are other actors who balance working on two soap operas at once. Wally Kurth is one example of that.

Started my career playing a 16yr old now playing the father of one. #blessedlife #actorslife #indiefilm #fredimovie #fullcircle A post shared by Tyler Christopher (@tylerchristopher2929) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

What do you think of Tyler Christopher’s message to fans confirming he has joined Days Of Our Lives? Do you believe he will be portraying the man Vivian raised, Nicholas Alamain? What kind of juicy storylines does Ron Carlivati have planned for this character?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DATG]