LuAnn De Lesseps Divorce Announcement: ‘RHONY’ Cast Weighs In On Tom D’Agostino Split

LuAnn De Lesseps announced her split from husband Tom D’Agostino today on Twitter, and in the hours that followed, her many co-stars weighed in on the not-so-surprising split.

Following weeks of rumors regarding their alleged fights and D’Agostino’s rumored infidelity, the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, including Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, is speaking out.

“I told Luann I’m there for her whether this worked out or not and here I am. Men come and go, and at the end the day, we have our girlfriends,” Morgan said in a statement to E! News on August 3.

Morgan told the outlet that despite the ongoing rumors regarding her co-star’s now-estranged husband, she was hoping that De Lesseps and D’Agostino would be able to work things out. She also said that she wanted De Lesseps to know that she would be there for her if her co-star needs her.

Ramona Singer expressed heartbreak, telling E! News that LuAnn De Lesseps went into her marriage wanting to make it work and noted that she’d never seen her happier than she was with D’Agostino. Dorinda Medley was also sad to hear that her co-star’s marriage didn’t work out and said she wished the best for them both.

As for Tinsley Mortimer, she said that her heart goes out to Luann de Lesseps during this difficult time and noted that while some think that holding on makes a person strong, sometimes it’s “letting go.”

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill have remained silent about LuAnn De Lesseps’ divorce news, but on Wednesday night, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Frankel said she felt really bad for De Lesseps. Frankel also revealed that she decided to stay out of her relationship after she decided to marry D’Agostino.

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino tied the knot on December 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, California.

