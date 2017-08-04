‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: Adam Rodriguez And Paget Brewster Weighs In On Scratch’s Future

Criminal Minds Season 13 remains to be a hot topic thanks to the show’s massive following and the rapid cast turnover. The episode premiere of the upcoming season will pick up from the Season 12 finale where the team was involved in a car accident. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) will be a major figure in Season 13, and Adam Rodriguez dropped some hints if the team will finally get rid of the slippery villain.

Scratch has been a major headache for the BAU team ever since the criminal went out of prison in Season 11. After causing a lot of trouble for members of the team and the people close to them, Scratch was successful in luring everyone into a huge trap which culminated to the Season 12 finale.

As reported by TV Guide back in May, Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer was unsure about what will happen to Scratch on Season 13. There was no word on what will happen to the team’s nemesis but with now that the team is back filming for the new season, it seems like Scratch’s future has finally been determined. During the CBS summer press tour, Adam Rodriguez revealed something interesting about Criminal Minds Season 13. In Adam’s exact words, “I think we’re gonna get our hands on Mr. Scratch.” To make the statement even more intriguing, he even added, “Maybe.”

Paget Brewster tried to shed some light on Adams statement. According to her, viewers will find out what Adam meant in a couple of months. She added that the statement was “a great pun.”

Based on these statements, it appears like the slippery Scratch would finally be caught.

With September just around the corner, there have been some hints on what’s going to happen in the upcoming season. Prior spoilers revealed Floyd Feylinn Ferell will reappear, and this could mean more challenges for the team. It seems like there will also be one creepy episode where clowns would be involved.

While there are going to be many changes on the people in the team, showrunners are going to prepare another unforgettable installment of the CBS crime drama. Fans can look forward to more interesting episodes as the team tries to fight off monsters.

Criminal Minds Season 13 will be back on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]