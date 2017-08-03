Could Rob Kardashian Request Child Support From Blac Chyna For Baby Dream Kardashian?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are currently in the midst of a custody battle over their daughter, 9-month-old Dream Kardashian.

As fans will likely recall, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna embarked on a whirlwind romance in early 2016 and quickly became engaged and pregnant. However, months later, as they welcomed their baby girl, the couple’s relationship soured, and after months of on-and-off, they parted ways.

While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are no longer on good terms, especially after he shared nude photos of her on his social media page after learning she was seeing someone new, TMZ told readers on August 3 that the former couple was close to making a custody agreement for their daughter, and the biggest revelation thus far is that Blac Chyna is actually making way more than her former boyfriend.

As the outlet explained, neither Rob Kardashian nor Blac Chyna has filed for child support at this point, but if someone does, that person will likely be Kardashian. According to the report, Rob Kardashian’s daughter lives with him primarily and when it comes to their financial state, he simply doesn’t make a whole lot outside of his rare appearances on his family’s E! Network reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As for Blac Chyna, she’s reportedly raking in tons of money with her many appearances and hosting gigs.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Even if Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna agree to share custody, as TMZ revealed, there’s a real possibility that Kardashian could get child support from his former girlfriend.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna landed their own reality television spinoff series, Rob & Chyna, after announcing their relationship last year, but after their split, the series was canceled.

As for Rob Kardashian’s potential role on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it’s hard to say if he will film alongside his sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. After all, Rob Kardashian left his full-time role on the series in 2012 and has been seen only a handful of times on the series in the years since.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]