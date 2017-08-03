‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From August 3 Episode, Did The Halting Hex Get Used?

This Big Brother 19 recap will include spoilers from the August 3 episode. A lot is expected to take place on Thursday night, especially after the August 2 episode came to an end without letting CBS viewers know what happened at the Veto Ceremony. Viewers were left wondering why all the Big Brother 19 spoilers from the weekend still hadn’t been revealed. A lot of paranoia was building in the BB19 house about what would happen if the Halting Hex got used. This Episode 18 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Thursday, August 3, at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Readers can check in here on Thursday night, as this article by the Inquisitr will get updated as everything plays out live during the episode. In addition to what took place at the Week 5 Veto Ceremony, CBS viewers will be shown whether or not Jessica Graf agreed to the new plan that Head of Household Paul Abrahamian had laid out for her. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paul’s plan was for Jessica to turn against Cody Nickson and in exchange, the rest of the BB19 house would target Alex Ow for eviction next week. Would Jessica end her showmance early for a chance to survive longer?

The last Big Brother 19 recap, which came from the August 2 episode, updated CBS viewers on a lot of other events that took place in the house. Paul Abrahamian won the Week 5 Head of Household, gaining power for the week. The houseguests were then given the opportunity to play in the Temptation Competition, where the winner would gain safety for the week and the last place finisher would become the third nominee on the block. Mark Jansen won the challenge to gain safety, while Jason Dent came in last place and was nominated for eviction.

Paul Abrahamian ended up nominating Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson for eviction, angering the couple quite a bit and leading to a lot of drama in the BB19 house. At the Veto Competition, Paul continued a trend of the HOH winning the Power of Veto, allowing him the opportunity to keep the nominations the same or to save Jessica, Cody, or Jason from the block. The negotiating was shown on the live feeds and then on the August 2 episode, but CBS didn’t go any further than that.

For any viewers who need to know what is going on a bit early and cannot wait for the August 3 episode, a previous report by the Inquisitr covers what happened during the Veto Ceremony and what plans might play out next. For everyone else, pull up a chair as this Big Brother 19 recap will begin updating with new show information at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3.

