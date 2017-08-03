Danielle Stislicki News: Person Of Interest In Missing Woman’s Case Hears 911 Park Attack Call While In Court

Farmington Hills, Detroit woman Danielle Stislicki is still missing after vanishing without a trace last December. This week a person of interest in her case was in court for an unrelated park attack where a 911 call detailing the attempted sexual assault allegedly involving him was played.

WXYZ reports that in September 2016, the 28-year-old female involved in the recent court case told police that while jogging down a bicycle path in Livonia’s Hines Park, she was grabbed around the neck by a man, who also struck her on the side of her face. According to WXYZ, police say the man tried to drag the woman toward a nearby river, attempted to take off her clothes, and “told her he wanted to have sex with her.” She was able to get away, and the attacker fled after she flagged down a passing car.

The 911 call, in which the female can be heard describing her ordeal, was posted on Click on Detroit. In the recording, the jogger indicates she felt the male attacker was trying to sexually assault her because he “tackled” her as she was jogging and attempted to pull her “pants down.”

The suspect in the jogger attack, Floyd Galloway Jr., formerly worked as a security guard at the Metlife building where the missing woman, Danielle Stislicki, was employed. Just weeks ago, he was arraigned on several charges regarding the attack, including “kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation,” according to Fox 2.

On December 22, 2016, not long after Danielle went missing, Galloway’s Berkley home was searched in connection to Danielle’s disappearance, and media reports indicate that a mattress and other items were removed from the residence.

Hines Park was recently searched with regard to Danielle because FBI profilers note that perpetrators of crimes often return to the same area of prior crimes, according to Local 4 Click on Detroit. The exhaustive search also included the use of cadaver dogs, multiple K-9 units, and metal detectors to look for any evidence in the case.

The public is now being asked to keep an eye out for a tan and brown striped comforter, which could be an important piece of evidence in the case, according to police.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday, and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives, and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, and authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

As of now, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle has jumped to $34,430, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,430.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

