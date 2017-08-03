Megyn Kelly: Conservatives Celebrate Her Cancelled Show

Megyn Kelly used to be a favorite among conservatives. However, her feud with Donald Trump and her bashing Fox News in what many considered an attempt to make herself more marketable to a liberal audience has alienated Kelly’s original fans.

The proof of this point is the coverage by conservative news outlets over Kelly’s new prime time news magazine show being cancelled.

“Disaster: Megyn’s Sunday Show‘s ‘Initial Run’ Pulled After Just Eight Episodes,” reads a headline on Breitbart.

“The initial run of Megyn Kelly’s Sunday newsmagazine show will reportedly be taken off the air at least two episodes earlier than scheduled because of her disastrous ratings,” happily notes columnist Tony Lee, adding that the network was originally hoping to air 10 episodes but was forced to shut her down.

Most of the comments after the article supported the cancellation of Kelly’s show.

“Megyn Kelly’s book was a flop and so is her new show. She is toxic and doesn’t have half as much class as Judge Jeanine does,” says Jay Blanca.

“She is a huge NARC and acts like she was abused so identifies with victims too yet unaware. SAD,” claims Debbie.

A lot of commenters seem to believe that Kelly’s demise is karma. The Daily Caller was just as dismissive of Kelly. In their article, they note that Megyn’s show has been “put out of its misery.” Conservatives on Twitter have been celebrating Megyn Kelly’s demise since the announcement.

Bye bye! Can't say I'm sorry! Karma! ????NBC YANKS Megyn Kelly's Sunday show and announces her new fate https://t.co/UMZJeMdQQi via @AllenWest — Lisa Smith (@lsmith4680) July 30, 2017

You’re fired! Megyn Kelly’s show CANCELLED – The Horn News. Remember what she said to President Trump came back https://t.co/p7RfQwLITX — Joe Parrish (@joedp1957) August 3, 2017

Just two years ago, it seemed like Megyn Kelly could do no wrong. She was beating Bill O’Reilly in the rating for the 25-54 age group. Variety wrote an article on how Kelly became the star of Fox News.

“Megyn Kelly is bucking the conventional wisdom of what it means to be a Fox News anchor. The take-no-prisoners newswoman isn’t afraid to throw hardballs at Republicans. She recently lectured Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over his penchant for arguing with female reporters.”

Many people thought her move to NBC would be a good idea. However, it’s had its share of critics from both the right and left. HuffPost recently wrote an article on how Kelly’s show is stuck in a bad pattern.

“The ratings are the latest in a disappointing pattern for the show: Viewership has dropped with each episode since its debut. The show’s premiere episode, an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, debuted to 6.1 million viewers, though even that lagged behind the ’60 Minutes’ episode airing that night,” said columnist Lydia O’Connor, who adds that much of this is due to her past as a Fox News host.

There has been a huge backlash to Kelly’s show from the start. However, what really tipped the scales was her interview with Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones, which many thought was exploitative.

After rumors spread that NBC didn’t want to deal with all of the controversy, the Washington Post said that Mrs. Kelly found Jones’s views revolting, but said that interviewing him had value.

The Alex Jones interview not only caused advertisers to pull out, but it angered families of the Sandy Hook victims as well. No matter how hard Megyn Kelly is trying, she just can’t seem to satisfy anybody these days. Perhaps once her show Megyn Kelly Today debuts this fall, things will turn around.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]