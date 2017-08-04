‘Little People, Big World’: Bride-To-Be Molly Roloff Has Mani-Pedi Party With Tori And Audrey

Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff is getting married on Sat., Aug. 5, and she started off her big weekend by getting a manicure and pedicure with her mom, Amy Roloff, sisters-in-law, Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff, and Isabel Rock, younger brother Jacob’s girlfriend on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Amy sprung news of the festivities by posting a short video on Instagram Stories. In the cute clip, beaming bride-to-be Molly is seen waving to the camera as she gets her calves and feet massaged. Meanwhile, Tori, Audrey, and Isabel also smile as they get their nails done.

“Hey, we’re getting a mani and pedi, celebrating this girl,” Amy says while pointing the camera at Molly. “She’s getting married on Saturday!”

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff also posted a photo of her freshly polished fingers and toes on Instagram.

“Yep, it’s crazy but so much fun,” she wrote. “Getting our Mani-Pedi on w/ the girls for Molly’s wedding. Just two days – Saturday- may baby girl is getting married. Time flew by. I’m so happy for her.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Molly will be marrying her fiance, Joel Silvius, at Roloff Farms — the same place where her brothers, Jeremy and Zach, chose to have their weddings. Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff have been hard at work to transform the farm into a magical place for Molly’s big day.

In an Instagram Stories video posted by Audrey Roloff on Wednesday night, Aug. 2, Audrey, Jeremy, Zach, and Tori took a ride around the property and ended up near one of the big barns, which has fairy lights strung around it for the wedding.

“It’s so pretty,” Tori can be heard saying off camera.

Molly got engaged to Joel in December. The couple met while attending Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. Molly received a degree in accounting and Joel became a reporting analyst.

Amy and Matt Roloff both seem very pleased with Molly’s choice of husband. However, Matt admitted on Facebook that he may get emotional during the ceremony on Saturday.

“Get the Kleenex ready!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Amy seems to be enjoying organizing all the bridal events surrounding Molly and Joel’s nuptials, including Molly’s bachelorette party three weeks ago and Thursday’s mani-pedi party.

Are you looking forward to Molly’s wedding on Roloff Farms? Do you hope that Little People, Big World will feature the Molly’s big day in a future episode?

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]