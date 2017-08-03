‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino And Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Make Amends

Jersey Shore cast members Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are back on good terms after a years-long feud.

During their six seasons of Jersey Shore, Sorrentino and Polizzi faced their fair share of drama and frequently butted heads. They even went to war over shocking cheating allegations involving Polizzi’s relationship with now-husband Jionni LaValle, but luckily, they’ve since settled their differences.

On August 3, after confirming to Life & Style magazine that he and Polizzi didn’t speak to one another for several years after the end of Jersey Shore, Sorrentino said he had nothing but love for the mother of two.

“There was definitely a period of time where there was resentment, most likely on her side. On my side, I was willing to let bygones be bygones,” he said.

Sorrentino suggested that because of their roles on Jersey Shore, they were often faced with tense situations. After all, he explained, “stuff happens” on reality shows.

The 34-year-old also told the magazine that he had a phone conversation with his Jersey Shore co-star earlier this year, but he was initially caught off guard by her call. In fact, when he picked up, he suspected that something may be wrong. Then, he learned that Polizzi was simply inviting him to attend the 30th birthday party of their co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and their co-stars — including Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Ronnie Magro — are reportedly set to return to TV in a Jersey Shore reunion special later this month and also filmed a Burger King commercial together in July.

According to a report by TMZ, the Jersey Shore reunion special will air on a cable network and will showcase where the cast is now, as well as the impact the reality show had on their lives. Although not many details about the special are available now, the outlet said that the reunion would only be a one-time special or a couple of episodes, not a full season.

No word yet on a premiere date.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]