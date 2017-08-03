Blake Shelton Allegedly Wants Romantic Tattoo For Gwen Stefani: Get The Details

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem to be doing great, and it turns out that Blake allegedly wants to redo one of his tattoos as a tribute to her. Hollywood Life shared the details about Blake’s alleged plans for the tattoo on his arm that looks like deer tracks. A source shared that Blake has a really romantic plan for Gwen.

The insider shared that Blake has never liked his deer tracks and barbed wire tattoo and wants to do something different. The source says that Blake has wanted to do this for a while, but he couldn’t decide on a design. Now that he is with Gwen, he thinks it is the perfect time to cover it up.

The source went on to say that Blake Shelton has started trying to sketch something that will work for the tattoo. It has allegedly turned into a bit of a hobby for him, and he wants to get it just right. There have been rumors that Gwen and Blake would end up married, but so far, the couple is still going strong and haven’t tied the knot.

It seems like Blake Shelton has no idea what he wants to do. The source even said he wants to do something other than her initials. It sounds like he is looking for something that has meaning for them. Blake will have to find the perfect tattoo before he does it.

Now everyone is going to be watching Blake Shelton’s tattoo to see if they notice that he has changed something on it. This one is very noticeable, and the fans are curious to see what Shelton decides.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice, and both ended up going through a divorce around the same time. They ended up dating, and even though they seem like an odd match, they seem like they are a perfect pair. The fans love watching them together.

We just kicked some ass with @smithworksvodka winning GOLD at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017!!! So proud to be a part of the family! #MySmithworksFam A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on May 17, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Blake Shelton allegedly has plans to get a tattoo for Gwen Stefani? Do you feel like he should do that? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss Blake Shelton when he returns to The Voice.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]