Katy Perry Deserves The $25 Million Salary She’s Getting For Being An ‘American Idol’ Judge

Katy Perry has joined the cast of American Idol for the series’ upcoming reboot, and according to one of the show’s producers, she’s totally worth the $25 million she’s reportedly being paid for her role.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the CEO of FremantleMedia North America, which produces American Idol, defended Katy Perry’s allegedly salary, revealing that the series’ costs are on par with shows of the same nature.

“The show is not more expensive than its competitors in the genre. If other networks can make it work on similar properties, then there’s no reason why ABC couldn’t,” she said.

Frot-Coutaz went on to say that the idea that the money dealt out for the upcoming reboot was more than other shows was untrue and noted that ABC would have never ordered the show if it wasn’t going to work out for their network financially.

Katy Perry was named as one of the judges for the upcoming American Idol reboot several weeks ago, and according to Frot-Coutaz, the singer’s new role will likely propel her career. As she explained, Perry’s career is currently in a transition, and the series will give her a new platform that she will likely find beneficial. That said, Frot-Coutaz said she believes that Perry genuinely cares about the show and was “brilliant” to watch during her guest judge spot on American Idol in 2010 and her guest appearance on the U.K.’s X-Factor.

While the other judges of American Idol have not yet been confirmed by ABC, a source in May told Us Weekly magazine that former contestant Chris Daughtry was in the running. There have also been rumors claiming Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth are in talks to join the series.

Following news of Katy Perry’s addition to the show, Ryan Seacrest confirmed that he would be returning to the show as host. In June, TMZ shared news of Seacrest’s return and said that he would be signing a multi-million dollar contract. At the time, sources told the outlet that ABC reportedly offered Seacrest, who also stars on Live! with Kelly & Ryan, $10 million to appear on the show.

Ryan Seacrest then reportedly told the network he wanted $15 million and they allegedly compromised somewhere in between.

