Selena Gomez Says Boyfriend The Weeknd Is Her ‘Best Friend’: ‘I’m Lucky’

Selena Gomez opened up about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, in her new interview with In Style magazine.

Seven months into their relationship, the 25-year-old singer and actress says she’s “really” happy with her fellow singer and described their relationship as “great.”

“I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else,” she explained on August 3.

Selena Gomez says that she doesn’t depend on anyone to make her happy, and it is really important for her to love and cherish her family and friends to ensure that she isn’t negatively influenced. As she explains, she went through years of struggles with insecurities but is now in a stronger headspace.

“You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you,” she added.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating since January.

Before their relationship, Selena Gomez was involved in a highly-publicized up and down romance with Justin Bieber, who she began dating in 2010. As fans might recall, Gomez and Bieber remained close for years and often sparked rumors of a reconciliation after their 2012 split. Then, in August of last year, just weeks before Gomez announced she was canceling her tour, she and Bieber came to blows on Instagram.

During their fight, Selena Gomez stood up for Justin Bieber’s fans and told him that he shouldn’t be sharing photos of himself and Sofia Richie on Instagram. However, he didn’t take too kindly to the idea and accused her of using him for attention. She then told fans that he cheated on her multiple times before he deleted his account entirely.

As for The Weeknd, he was previously involved in a romance with model Bella Hadid which ended in November of last year.

While Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship appeared toxic at the end, she and The Weeknd are in a much better place, and as their relationship continues, fans are seeing more and more of them together. In fact, just weeks ago, the pair stepped out for a couple of outings in Los Angeles in honor of Selena Gomez’s 25th birthday.

