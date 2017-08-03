Beyonce And Jay Z’s Romantic Date, Enjoying Sushi Now That She’s Not Pregnant, Her Favorite

Beyonce and Jay Z enjoyed a romantic date night and were “full of smiles” Wednesday night in Hollywood. The Lemonade superstar enjoyed eating sushi again now that she is not pregnant, which is one of her favorite foods.

A casual sushi date night

Beyonce and Jay Z might be new parents to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, but the power couple prioritized their relationship on Wednesday evening and enjoyed a romantic date night in Hollywood.

The Carters were photographed having a low-key dinner date at Sushi Park, E! News reported.

The superstar looked beautiful and was wearing a baby blue dress that tied at the waist. She wore her hair loose and curly. Her rapper husband dressed a bit more casually in a black bomber jacket, black pants, and a black hat.

The parents-of-three dined in the back of the restaurant and were “very friendly” to the wait staff and people eating there, according to witnesses. Jay Z thanked the staff when they were finished at Sushi Park and caressed Beyonce’s back as they walked out the door.

Sushi Park is located just off of Sunset Boulevard in a strip mall. An insider said that the Carters are total “foodies” and “have a few favorite restaurants they love and some are fancier than others, but all they care about is good food.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z out in Los Angeles. BEY LOOKS GOOD! pic.twitter.com/1uR8cS3j4v — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 3, 2017

Eyewitnesses said that Beyonce and Jay Z were not overly affectionate with one another while they dined but seemed happy conversing and enjoying their meal.

Beyonce was “not eating sushi or raw fish really when she was pregnant,” and she and her husband both “love Japanese food.” Now that the mother-of-three was no longer pregnant, she was excited to eat some good sushi and enjoy a night out.

.@Beyonce glows during a romantic date night with Jay Z in Los Angeles. ✨ https://t.co/MG13iS2vhC pic.twitter.com/5jNaOYksrE — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 3, 2017

Placing more importance on their marriage

A source claimed that the celebrity couple looked “very happy and full of smiles,” adding that they both appeared to be “in a great mood.”

Jay always has his arm around Beyoncé. He is very protective of her.”

Another insider close to the Carters said that the new parents have been “making it a point” to go out on more dates together.

Beyonce and Jay Z have been spotted out on multiple dates since the singer gave birth to the twins less than two months ago. The couple has “reliable people helping out at home with the babies and Blue [Ivy].”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Is Beyonce going on tour?

The “Hold Up” singer is likely to join Jay Z on his 4:44 album tour later this year.

An insider claimed that Beyonce would join the rapper on “a bunch of his concert dates but not all.” In fact, Jay Z wants the whole family to come visit him on tour, he and Blue are “so close,” and he doesn’t want to miss milestones in his newborn twins’ lives.

The babies are reportedly “healthy,” and Mr. and Mrs. Carter “are loving being parents,” which seems to bring them “closer every day.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Staff/Getty Images]