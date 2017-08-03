Melania And Ivanka Trump May Have Played Part In Scaramucci’s Demise?

Many across the nation and across the party lines were disgusted with the language Anthony Scaramucci reportedly expressed during his phone call with a reporter at the New Yorker recently. Apparently, Donald Trump heard the same level of disgust from a few of his family members.

The top two Trump ladies, Melania and Ivanka, were “disgusted” by Scaramucci’s use of language and according to AOL, they may have wanted him gone because of this. Both Melania and Ivanka “might have been the final nail in the coffin for Anthony Scaramucci,” suggests AOL News.

Not only were the first lady and Ivanka, who is a presidential advisor, “disgusted” by his reported words, they were also “offended,” reports NBC News. Scaramucci called a long time friend who happened to be a writer for the New Yorker. In his quest to find out who gave this writer information about the dinner he attended at the White House, he reportedly used some very graphic and disturbing language.

This week, Inside Edition reported that speculation was mounting that Scaramucci “got the boot” because Ivanka and Melania wanted him gone due to the language he allegedly used. The entertainment news outlet also learned that Scaramucci actually got the boot at 8 a.m. on Monday.

NBC reports that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner supported General Kelly when he arrived at the White House as new Chief of Staff and they also supported Kelly’s “move to dismiss Scaramucci.” While the reports of Scaramucci’s vulgarity-laced interview really peeved off many folks in the White House, there was more to the story behind the scenes, reports NBC News.

Report: Melania and Ivanka Trump were 'disgusted' by Scaramucci's language, may have wanted him gone: https://t.co/NwK8bi4mt2 via @AOL — Studio Pandora (@Pardora_Studio) August 3, 2017

It seems that some in the West Wing believed Scaramucci’s attitude was that he could do no wrong in Trump’s eyes and he “overplayed his hand” by doing so. Scaramucci was under the impression that his ill-fated interview would “blow over.” NBC reports, “Instead, Kelly’s first order of business Monday morning was to tell Scaramucci in no uncertain terms his services would no longer be needed.”

LISTEN: New Yorker releases audio of Scaramucci interview https://t.co/pQQ7OyTDbd pic.twitter.com/0sSywoRNam — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2017

His language and anger allegedly escalated as the writer, Ryan Lizza, refused Scaramucci’s several requests to reveal his source, with Scaramucci wanting to know who the “leaker” was that told him about his White House dinner. From what Anthony Scaramucci has said about this call, he thought he was talking to an old friend off the record, but he learned things don’t work that way in Washington. Friend or no friend “off the record” isn’t something easily found in D.C., which was what he learned after the conversation was made public.

Ex-White House communications director Scaramucci wants to tell his story and he'll host an online event on Friday https://t.co/MOBIHtnFow pic.twitter.com/RvxBdstjHt — CNN (@CNN) August 3, 2017

It was reported by Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press conference right after Scaramucci was cut loose that President Trump was not happy with the new, now old, White House Communications Director’s language. This latest report on the Trump women feeling offended over the remarks Scaramucci made during the interview, marks the first time the thoughts of Ivanka and Melania were mentioned about this subject.

AOL reports that two sources close to the president report that Melania and Ivanka were “repulsed’ by Scaramucci’s reported comments. This comes on the heels of both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner “reportedly pushing” to get Scaramucci into the White House position, AOL reports. According to the New York Times, the reason for Ivanka and Jared wanting Scaramucci in the White House was because they saw this as a way to rid the premises of Reince Priebus.

[Feature Image by a katz/Shutterstock]