Epcot Has Finally Joined Mobile Food Ordering At WDW With Another Dining Location Starting Soon

Walt Disney World is looking to make quick-service dining easier for guests, and that is what they are doing with Mobile Food Ordering, which is spreading out across property. Now it has finally made its way to Epcot, with one restaurant allowing guests to order their food ahead of time on the My Disney Experience app. More will soon join in on the new method, but the ease of use is really catching on in popularity with those in the Disney Parks.

Back in May, Mobile Food Ordering began at WDW with the Satu’li Canteen inside Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Since then, it has expanded out to different restaurants in the park, at Magic Kingdom, and in Disney Springs.

The process is quite simple, and the official website of Walt Disney World was updated this week to show that Electric Umbrella at Epcot now offers Mobile Food Ordering. It is the first dining location in the park to offer the service, but there will be more starting soon.

According to WDW Magic, Liberty Inn in the America pavilion is expected to start on August 7, 2017, but there is no word yet on other quick-service locations.

Electric Umbrella / Epcot

The system has been working very well for guests visiting the parks, and it is actually quite simple. It starts with downloading the My Disney Experience app before following a series of steps that are easy to understand and make food ordering very painless.

Open the My Disney Experience app Tap your character icon Scroll down to “Order Food” under “My Plans” Select “Dining,” select your dining location, and choose “Order Food” Make your selections for food and beverages Pay using a credit card – Please note: As of now, Mobile Ordering can only be used with credit cards and not cash or the Disney Dining Plan. Arrive at your dining location Open the My Disney Experience app Tap your character icon Select “I’m Here, Prepare My Order” – This will send a message to the kitchen to start preparing your food. A notification will be sent to your food when it is ready and you can pick it up at the “Mobile Order Pick Up” location

While 11 steps may seem like a lot, it really is not anything too complicated. The only change that may come to the process in time is the ability for guests to use any discounts they may have or the Disney Dining Plan.

The addition of Electric Umbrella brings the total of current Mobile Food Ordering locations at Walt Disney World to 11.

Epcot

Electric Umbrella

Liberty Inn – Beginning August 7

Magic Kingdom

Cosmic Ray’s

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Columbia Harbour House

Pinocchio Village Haus

Tomorrowland Terrace

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Satu’li Canteen

Pizzafari

Flame Tree Barbecue

Restaurantosaurus

Disney Springs

D-Luxe Burger

Mobile Food Ordering is spreading at Walt Disney World, and it will soon be available at the majority of quick-service locations around the property. Once it started at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, it was only a matter of time before it made its way to other places. Guests have wanted it to arrive at Epcot most of all, and the Electric Umbrella will be only the start of what’s to come in ease of food ordering.

