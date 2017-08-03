Will David Eason, Jenelle’s Fiancé, Be In Jail For Their Wedding?

Teen Mom 2 fans are well aware that reality star Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, are planning a wedding for this September. The pair have already sent out the invitations, posted a “save the date” on Instagram, and have even declared that Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, won’t be invited to attend. Jenelle has also jetted off to New York City in order to nab herself the perfect wedding dress for her walk down the aisle.

However, there is still a chance that their “small, rustic, southern wedding” could be put on hold or even not take place at all. According to the Grace Report, a YouTube channel that reports drama and gossip on Teen Mom, David will be going to court this month and could face up to 60 days in jail for a past crime. If he is granted the full 60 days in the clink, it is very doubtful that he will be out in time to attend his own wedding, and Jenelle Evans would have to reschedule the magical date she and David Eason have been planning for several months.

He has been previously arrested for a myriad of things, including allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend (though he was later found not guilty). He has also spent time in the slammer for drugs and alcohol-related incidents.

He also spent time in jail with Jenelle’s ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, and it is alleged that Courtland even spent time asking his cellmate, David Eason, for advice on how to handle Jenelle. Evidently, he was so smitten by the stories about her that he decided he wanted Jenelle for his own.

The pair eventually went on to have baby Ensley, 6 months, and got engaged earlier this year. There has been speculation that the wedding was scheduled so quickly because David Eason got Jenelle pregnant, but she has vehemently denied this rumor.

Jenelle has candidly spoken to the press about her wedding, and her invitation was, unfortunately, leaked by her friend Tori. Jenelle and David Eason have asked that everyone in attendance at the wedding bring their bathing suits as they have installed an in-ground pool. Hopefully, the wedding will still move forward!

