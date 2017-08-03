Krispy Kreme And Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Set To Debut A New Tasty Doughnut

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are joining forces to create a brand new doughnut set to hit store shelves on Friday. Don’t wait around for too long, though, before trying this combination of brands, as the doughnut will only be available for a limited time. Just how long it will be available for purchase remains to be seen.

According to Time, this doughnut comes packed with Reese’s peanut butter cream, topped with chocolate icing, layered with chips of peanut butter and actual pieces of peanuts, and then some peanut butter and chocolate drizzle is added on top for even extra deliciousness. Does this sound too good to be true? This is the ultimate treat for lovers of peanut butter and doughnuts.

This particular doughnut has been teased for months to American customers hungry to try out what these two brands have conceived together. Originally debuting last August in both Australia and the United Kingdom, it was positively received by those two markets, and it was only a matter of time before the doughnut found its way over to the shores of the United States. Now that it’s arriving, prepare to make a pit stop to or from work tomorrow to see for yourself why everyone is talking about this doughnut.

“Similar to our hot, fresh doughnuts, the matchmaking of chocolate and peanut butter is a delicious combination that consumers have enjoyed for generations. In partnering with The Hershey Company, we’re satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese’s fans never knew they had.” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ chief marketing officer, stated.

This is not the first pairing of brands that Krispy Kreme has explored this year. Back in March, the company announced that they would be creating specially branded doughnuts to help promote the new Power Rangers movie which were available for a little less than a month. Then in April, it was revealed that Krispy Kreme and Ghirardelli were teaming up to create a new mint chocolate and sea salt caramel flavored doughnuts directly inspired by the famous Ghirardelli Chocolate Squares. This particular doughnut was branded as “OMGhirardelli” when it was available to purchase.

Krispy Kreme has been exploring new routes to continue creating delicious doughnuts that will keep people coming back for more. This partnership with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups opens the door for future collaborations with other famous brands that could result in a new tasty treat.

Hey @ReesesPBCups, I think you got your PB & chocolate in my doughnut. pic.twitter.com/EBAKSjGYNK — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 3, 2017

Those interested in picking up one of these new doughnuts can see a list of Krispy Kreme stores that will be selling it beginning on Friday by checking out this official list of participating shops.

[Featured Image by Krispy Kreme]