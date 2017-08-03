‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps To Divorce Tom D’Agostino After Just 7 Months Of Marriage

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps announced on Twitter on Thursday that she plans to divorce her husband, Tom D’Agostino, after only seven months of marriage.

A short-lived marriage

It’s over for Luann and Tom D’Agostino; the couple is calling it quits. The Real Housewives of New York City star was just shown on the Bravo show marrying the man of her dreams in Palm Beach this winter, but it seems the marriage has already run its course in a matter of months.

Luann de Lesseps and her second husband, Tom D’Agostino, were married in Florida over the course of a three-day wedding weekend. The reality star was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she has two children. Tom, 50, has never been married before.

The 52-year-old Bravo star took to Twitter on Thursday to announce to her fans that she and Tom had decided to call off their relationship. She mentioned that the two still “care for each other very much” and that she is hoping people can “respect [their] privacy during this sad time.”

The couple has been swarmed with divorce rumors for the past few months, although Luann recently told People that she and Tom were “in love” and that “marriage takes work.”

It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D’Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

According to Page Six, Luann and Tom both filed jointly for divorce in Sag Harbor, Long Island.

Ignoring the warning signs

It was reported last month that the two got into a physical argument in a New York restaurant, which ended with Luann slapping her husband.

The Real Housewives of New York City star claimed it was just a “love tap” that was blown out of proportion by the media. De Lesseps has always claimed to have had a loving relationship with Tom despite what reports have said.

Tom D’Agostino reportedly grew tired of the “reality TV lifestyle” rather quickly and is a pretty “private person” who doesn’t appreciate the “celebrity life.”

Real Housewives of New York City viewers will recall that just before Luann and Tom’s engagement party, co-star Bethenny Frankel tried to warn her friend that D’Agostino had still been seeing other women.

The Skinnygirl mogul even showed Luann photos of her then-future husband kissing another woman at the Regis Hotel.

Luann ultimately forgave Tom and married him, disregarding all of the warning signs.

“He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake.”

Reports claim the couple had been fighting a lot ever since they got married and that D’Agostino was over the drama.

Tom also previously dated Luann’s friends and co-stars Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, which was mentioned on the reality show multiple times. Both women tried to confront Luann about going through with her marriage to Tom, but they were ignored.

Luann and Tom have yet to comment on their divorce publicly, besides de Lesseps’ Twitter announcement.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Stringer/Getty Images]