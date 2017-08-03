‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nadia Bjorlin Returns, Chloe Comes To Lucas Horton’s Aid

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 reveal that Nadia Bjorlin will return as Chloe Lane. The last time she was in Salem, she signed over custody of baby Holly to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). However, a judge decided that Nicole was unfit and sent the infant to foster care. This time, Chloe won’t be in town for Nicole or Holly. She will arrive and will help Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo).

According to Twitter user @nicolesevansfan, Chloe Lane will arrive back in Salem just in time. One of her former lovers, Lucas Horton, will have his heart shattered into tiny pieces when Adrienne (Judi Evans) breaks up with him. However, what he doesn’t realize is that Adrienne is literally not herself. Bonnie Lockhart has taken her place and has no interest in Adrienne’s new husband.

Some fans on Twitter are assuming that Lucas and Chloe will get back together. However, that is just speculation and has not been confirmed. By coming to his aid, Chloe could try to assist Lucas with finding out why Adrienne changed so suddenly. One day she is madly in love, and the next, she breaks his heart. Hopefully, he will know that something is not quite right.

A few months ago, executive producer Ken Corday talked to Soap Opera Digest about new head writer Ron Carlivati. At that time, it was revealed that Carlivati planned to include storylines with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Chloe, and Nicole. Days Of Our Lives spoilers have already teased a possible love triangle between three of those characters. How does Chloe figure into this equation? Will she soothe Brady’s broken heart after his jealousy over “Ericole” goes into overdrive?

Other DOOL spoilers include Abe Carver (James Reynolds) coming under suspicion. Brady will make a shocking discovery when he breaks into Eric’s room. Also, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will desperately try to reach John Black (Drake Hogestyn). As fans saw on yesterday’s episode, Hattie Adams drugged and kidnapped her. She dropped her off at a mental hospital, claiming she was delusional, violent, and had schizoaffective disorder.

Happy 51st @nbcdays ! #daysofourlives #days #anniversary #chloelane #blue #cake A post shared by Nadia Bjorlin (@nadiabjorlin) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:03am PST

