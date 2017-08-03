Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy, Chris Lopez, Accuses Kail Of Faking Drama For TV

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are already aware that Kailyn Lowry is due to have her third baby any day now. The reality TV star has been on the outs with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, for quite some time, and she has joked that she has no idea where he even is. According to some reports, her baby daddy has even blocked her number from his phone and has refused to talk to her. It has also been stated that Kailyn Lowry won’t even expect him to attend the birth of his own child and has a good friend prepared to come in his stead.

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry explained that she didn’t think she could have a baby as doctors had told her she would be unable to conceive again. Kail also said that Chris wasn’t interested in appearing on the show because of his “other baby mamas.” Chris wasn’t too excited with this and expressed his feelings via Twitter.

“Just seen that dumb a** show. That s**t is all for TV. Ppl shouldn’t talk about things they really don’t know about lol,” he wrote.

During the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry expressed wanting to work out the relationship so that her baby, whom she has nicknamed Baby Lo, could have a solid foundation.

Photo x @photographybydeannamichele Hair & make up x @mestradaaa Dress & hair piece x @sewtrendyaccessories ???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Although the real drama between the pair hasn’t played out on the television show yet, Kail and Chris are currently not on the best of terms. It has, however, been reported that Kailyn is “praying” that the pair will reunite in time for the birth of the baby.

Kailyn Lowry says she was reluctant to reveal his identity because she wasn’t sure he even wanted to be involved in the child’s life. He was reportedly reluctant to even be on Teen Mom 2 from the very beginning, though he is shown during last season, albeit very briefly and with a blurred face.

Kail revealed his identity back in May after getting tired of all of the tabloid rumors that claimed she didn’t even know who the father of her child really was.

Can't believe our little one will be here so soon! Thanks @carseatcanopy for the cute carseat cover! Use my promo code KAIL for one FREE Carseat Canopy or $50 off site-wide at *www.carseatcanopy.com*!????#carseatcanopypartner A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]