‘Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker’ News: Character Creation Confirmed

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is finally bringing the one feature that fans have been wanting to see in a Naruto game for the longest time.

It has been confirmed in the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (a scan of which picked up by Saiyan Island) that the upcoming Naruto video game will feature character creation.

Gamers can create their very own character that will be able to interact and fight in the cutthroat shinobi realm. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will allow players to customize more than just the facial features and the hair.

Apart from the physical appearance, players will be able to select which weapons their character will wield as well as the jutsu they will specialize in. Of course, the attire to match it all will be up to them as well.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will then have gamers take their character to the game’s story mode called the Ninja League, a martial arts tournament where aspirants vie for the title of the strongest ninja. The story mode takes place during the time Naruto is already the Seventh Hokage, which means that a lot has already happened in the Hidden Leaf Village.

As for the jutsu for the customized character, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will give players the experience to master the technique in what appears to be a virtual reality ninjutsu arena.

The virtual reality in question is not necessarily the emerging gaming technology in the real world. It is part of the Naruto storyline where the technology in the fictional universe has reached new heights—VR being one of the products of that.

With that in mind, gamers will have to fight virtual versions of other ninjas from previous generations in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, the same as Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. This is part of the grueling test to becoming the most powerful shinobi in the village.

The final revelation from Jump magazine is that Boruto will be a playable character in the game. This comes as little surprise seeing that his name is in the title and that he is a central character to the series.

In the game, Boruto will be an attack-type character like his father Naruto, which means he has high attack power and speed. The younger Uzumaki will have the wind-style ability at his disposal.

Boruto brings the roster count to 13, officially joining his old man, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Itachi, Kisame, Pain, Konan, Shikamaru, Choji, Hinata and Rock Lee.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will be released 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]