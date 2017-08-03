Heather Dubrow Under Fire: Former ‘RHOC’ Labeled ‘Pretentious,’ ‘Condescending,’ And ‘Snobbish’

Heather Dubrow was targeted by Jeff Lewis on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Although Heather Dubrow quit her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County several months ago, the drama has followed her and last night, as Lewis played a game with host Andy Cohen and New York housewife Bethenny Frankel, she received some not-so-kind words from the Flipping Out star.

During a game of “Shouting Out,” Lewis was dealt with a photo of Heather Dubrow, and in response, he described her as “inauthentic, pretentious, condescending, snobbish, and b***y” as Cohen and Frankel appeared shocked.

Attempting to diffuse the situation, Frankel revealed what she thought of when the photo of Heather Dubrow was shared, saying, “[An] actress I knew when she was broke before!”

As Radar Online revealed, the feud between Heather Dubrow and Jeff Lewis is longstanding and began after the mother of four was reportedly rude to him and the wait staff at a party thrown by Dubrow’s former co-star, Shannon Beador. According to the report, Lewis called her “obnoxious” for her alleged behavior, and she responded by calling him an “a**hole” on Twitter.

In addition to her feud with Jeff Lewis, Heather Dubrow also appears to be on the outs with every one of her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

While Heather Dubrow appeared to be close to a number of the women, including Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, she failed to send them an invitation to her new home in the months since it was completed. Dubrow also unfollowed Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Vicki Gunvalson on her social media accounts.

In response to Heather Dubrow’s recent behavior, a source told Radar Online that the ex-reality star believes she’s above her former co-stars and was only pretending to like them in hopes of bringing business to her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow’s practice and E! Network show, Botched.

