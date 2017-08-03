Martin Clunes, the star of the hit series, Doc Martin, is giving fans hope that season 10 of Doc Martin might happen. Doc Martin, seen on ITV in the United Kingdome and Acorntv in the United States, was supposed to have its series finale with season 9, but now Martin Clunes, who plays the title role in Doc Martin, is saying to fans, “Never say never!”

At the beginning of the year, Martin Clunes said that season 9 would be it for Doc Martin, and even though it would be hard to say goodbye, season 9 of Doc Martin would be the series finale.

“We start making [series 8] in spring and it’ll probably be on air in the autumn. So [series 8] is the second to last.”

But other Doc Martin cast members had feared that the end would come even sooner. Ian McNiece, who plays Bert Large, said he got suspicious when the wrap parties got to be more lavish than they had been.

“At the end of the series we had a wrap party with the best drinks and food ever and we were thinking this is looking pretty – is this a goodbye? We were getting a little nervous. Then we had a cast and crew photograph and we had never had that before, and it was slightly unnerving that the end of this series we wrap things up nicely. But it is not over and we are thrilled.”

But maybe shooting season eight of Doc Martin has made Martin Clunes nostalgic, as he is back in Port Isaac in Cornwall, better known to Doc Martin fans as Port Wenn, but he is rethinking the series finale of Doc Martin. Clunes was certain that the show was going to end with season 9, but now, he is teasing everyone with the phrase “never say never.”

Clunes explains that he wants to keep Doc Martin fresh, and as long as there is a story to tell, he is game to keep going.

“I’ve been saying that’s the last since about the fourth series and now I don’t want it to ever stop; I don’t know, we’ll see. We might have just done everything we could do after series nine. It’s quite a struggle to keep it fresh without repeating ourselves.”

But when Martin Clunes is pushed to share Doc Martin spoilers, he explains that he’s not allowed to talk about what might be coming up, or his wife, Doc Martin producer Philippa Braithwaite, will get very upset.

“I’m not really allowed to do any spoilers or my wife [a producer on the show] will be down on me.”

But one spoiler for the new season has leaked out of the Doc Martin Port Wenn surgery because Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver has been spotted in Cornwall. On last season’s Doc Martin, Sigourney played a woman traveling through Port Wenn, and rumor has it that she will be reprising her role. Martin Clunes had mentioned that after her appearance last year as Beth Traywick, Weaver asked to come back.

“Sigourney Weaver wants to come back and physically fight me in a pub! She’s doing three Avatar films at once, so it’s if we can make it work with her schedule.”

Evidently, they made things work because Sigourney Weaver, in costume, is in Port Isaac. And perhaps the addition of some American blood is causing Martin Clunes to feel optimistic that Doc Martin can continue through season 10. Clunes said that other Hollywood actors have reached out to express their interest in being on the show.

“Harvey Keitel really wants to be in Doc Martin as well – for real! I don’t know if we can find a space for him. We don’t want to go down the novelty-casting route, but he heard Sigourney was in it and said he wanted to be in it, too.”

Clunes character of Doc Martin certainly seemed to have even less patience with Americans than he does with Port Wenn residents, so some Hollywood blood can’t hurt, right? Perhaps Al and Ruth’s fishing resort will become popular with folks from across the pond?

Are you optimistic that Martin Clunes thinks that Doc Martin may get a season 10?

