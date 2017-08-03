Gigi Hadid Fan Thinks She’s Pregnant In Latest Instagram Pic As Zayn Malik’s Ex Throws Shade At Her

Gigi Hadid posted a rather artsy picture on Instagram, but one of her fans seemed to think she was pregnant.

“Pregnant????” the fan asked.

Gigi Hadid is in a relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, and their fans would be more than happy to find out that the couple was expecting. However, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, has shut down the rumors and said that her daughter isn’t pregnant, Glamour magazine reported.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are in a very happy relationship, and rumors that the two were going to be engaged soon were abuzz a while ago. However, none of that happened, but the two are still a couple and make a lot of public appearances. The couple also express their love for each other on Instagram quite often. However, as far as having a child is concerned, it may be too early for the couple.

Although Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may be a happy couple, Perrie Edwards, Zayn’s ex, is seemingly finding it difficult to move on from the former One Direction star.

E! Online reported that the Little Mix singer may have thrown a subtle shade at Gigi Hadid. The problem was the lyrics of Perrie Edwards’ song “Shout Out to My Ex,” which originally contained the lyrics “I hope she gettin’ better sex / Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, babe” and reportedly changed to “Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like Hadid.” It’s hard to believe how much of this is true, but Perrie can’t be blamed for the heartache she suffered when Zayn Malik called off their engagement and moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

It had previously been reported that Perrie Edwards often posted Instagram pictures referring to her relationship with One Direction star Zayn Malik. However, there are other reports that state the Little Mix singer is going around with Arsenal footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Sun reported that Perrie posted pictures of the two of them together several times on social media. The two also went on a vacation recently and looked very happy together.

