‘DWTS’ Producers Allegedly Have Mixed Feelings Over Casting Sean Spicer For 2017 Fall Season

Dancing with the Stars producers allegedly have mixed feelings over casting Sean Spicer for the 2017 fall season of the show. Rumors have picked up that the former White House press secretary will join the Season 25 cast, but nothing has been confirmed other than reports that studio executives have reached out to him. A new report suggests DWTS head honchos aren’t so sure about signing him because of how he’s perceived in the public eye and Hollywood.

A source told Radar Online that DWTS producers were “torn” over casting Sean Spicer for a variety of reasons, with one of the main ones being he “might cause viewers to tune out!” Executives also understand that Spicer may attract more interest in the show.

When it comes to having Sean Spicer on the show, the source explained that Trump’s former White House staffer was “not well-liked in Hollywood,” and there was a chance he might “turn off his fellow celebrity costars” in the new season.

DWTS producers are weighing the risks right now. As the insider maintains, “nothing is set in stone” at this time.

In spite of his low status in the popularity department, a few of the show’s pro dancers are open to the idea of having Spicer join the cast. Peta Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks having Sean on the program might be “kind of fun!” Cheryl Burke believes he could go the distance on the show, recently tweeting that judges on DWTS “will be child’s play compared to what Sean Spicer has gone through at the White House!”

As a source connected with DWTS told Variety last week, nothing is concrete as far as the cast goes for Season 25. There was no denying that the show did contact Sean Spicer about appearing on the show, with the source insisting that right now everything is strictly in the talking stages. The insider admits that producers are “running out of stars” at this point, but there’s no one they’re “dying” to bring on board.

It’s clearly a difficult decision for producers to make on whether they’d want Sean Spicer on the show for the fall 2017 season. There’s also the question of whether he’ll accept. When asked about the likelihood that he’d compete on the show, he had no comment. As it stands, he’s in the midst of exploring many options for his future after announcing his resignation last week as the White House press secretary.

Would you like to see Sean Spicer on DWTS?

