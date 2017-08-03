Jeremy Calvert Admits Leah Messer Had Nothing To Do With His Split From Ex, Brooke Wehr

Teen Mom 2 is currently facing a lot of backlash for its editing, and most recently, Jeremy Calvert took to clear the air about his break-up from fiancée, Brooke Wehr. According to the MTV show, he broke up with Wehr partially because she had seen a 30-minute phone call to his ex-wife, Leah Messer, which was all about the pair preparing their daughter, Addie, for kindergarten. But this time, it isn’t MTV who gave him a “bad edit,” instead he’s actually taking the high road and admitting that he lied about the whole affair to make himself look better.

Leah Messer was obviously hurt of the situation, asking why Brooke dislikes her so much.

Evidently, Brooke Wehr didn’t break-up with Calvert for anything to do with Leah Messer at all. Instead, the pair parted ways because Brooke found a 35-minute phone call to someone else, a girl that Jeremy had in his phone as “Tim.” Jeremy also clarified that Brooke was made to look “crazy” and “unreasonable,” but that isn’t true at all.

Brooke also stated that the pair had never even argued over his relationship with his ex-wife, Leah Messer, and that he had portrayed the demise of their relationship disingenuously.

Rumors have been swirling that Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer were thinking about getting back together for a long time, however, that is evidently not the case. The rumors began after Jeremy and Brooke broke up and Jeremy and Leah were photographed at a bar together. He later clarified the rumors and stated that the pair had gone to a concert separately and ran into one another at a bar. The decided to be “mature adults” and take a photograph together.

It has also been alleged that Leah Messer got back together with her ex from a guy who claims to have dated Leah for a few months. Leah has never responded to the rumor, but appears to be single at the moment. She was recently linked to one of her daughter’s school teachers, but then dispelled the rumor that the pair were together after she clarified that he was married–to a man.

