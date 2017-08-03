‘Kourtney Kardashian, Did You Photoshop Your Height,’ Asks Fan After Bizarre Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram is getting all the attention for the wrong reasons. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore green trousers in the picture, presumably with very high heels, which weren’t visible. This made Kourtney seem unusually tall. Her fans wondered what she had done to the picture. One even asked if she had photoshopped her height.

“Did you Photoshop your height?” the fan said.

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning, but she’s rather short, and of course, when her fans saw the inconsistencies, they left some upsetting comments on her Instagram.

However, her height was not the only concern. There were others who criticized the fact that Kourtney Kardashian looked painfully thin in the picture.

“…Eat some more,” said one.

“U need a sanwitch [sic] lol,” said another.

Kourtney Kardashian is a celebrity, and she works very hard to make sure she looks her best all the time. But, do you think Kourtney may have gone a step further with her obsession with fitness?

People magazine talked to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and she revealed that she’s very strict about what she eats.

Kourtney Kardashian loves to sweat it out in the gym, and her fans would know from many of her Instagram posts that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves to work out her glutes.

Night flight A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

No wonder Kourtney has such an amazing derriere. She loves her squats, resistance bands, and kickbacks. But a great body isn’t made in the gym alone as what you eat is important too. Kourtney Kardashian watches what she eats. Kourtney makes her salad dressings at home and doesn’t drink soda. She says she stays away from sugar because it causes cellulite to appear on her body.

on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

You’d think if Kourtney Kardashian is keeping a check on her food, she’d at least go easy when she goes to the bar, but Kourtney drinks only a certain type of liquor. Tequila, beer, and wine are among those that she can have without worrying, and she says she prefers rose wine because it has less sugar than white or red wine.

Does Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram picture look ridiculous to you? Do you think she’s overdoing with the dieting? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.