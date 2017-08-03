Chelsea Houska Reveals She’s 10 Pounds Lighter Than Before She Got Pregnant With Son Watson

Chelsea Houska has been focusing on healthy eating in the months since welcoming her son, Watson, and in a new tweet, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed she’s actually smaller now that she was before her second pregnancy.

After a fan had tweeted to the mother of two earlier this week, asking for tips from Chelsea Houska, the longtime reality star shared details of her weight loss.

“I’m on a strict/low carb diet… it was not easy! But I’m 10lbs less than I was before I got pregnant, so it’s been worth it!” she explained.

Chelsea Houska announced her pregnancy in July of last year and welcomed her second child, son Watson, in January of this year. The child was the first child for Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, who she married in October of last year while pregnant with their baby.

Chelsea Houska also shares her oldest child, seven-year-old daughter Aubree, with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Chelsea Houska hasn’t shown off her weight loss with any revealing photos quite yet, but on Instagram, she has shared several photos of herself and her family in recent months, including images from their recent vacation in Florida.

During her trip to Florida, Chelsea Houska and her family visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, a marine animal hospital that rescues ailing animals and releases them back into the wild after they are healed.

Chelsea Houska is currently starring in the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which features the reality star and her family welcoming Watson and adjusting to life with two kids. As fans have seen, the adjustment to two children hasn’t always been easy, but Houska, a stay-at-home-mom, is up for the challenge and appears to be over the moon with her new baby.

Last year, after announcing her baby news to fans, Chelsea Houska spoke to People magazine and revealed that she would like a total of four children, which means she and DeBoer may soon expand their family even further.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

