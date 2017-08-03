WWE Rumors: The Finish For The Huge Fatal 4-Way At ‘SummerSlam’ Is Being Kept A Secret From Virtually Everyone

There are a lot of rumors swirling around about the Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but it appears as if no one really has any clue at all. Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe in a match of four violent heavyweights, but who will win? As rumor has it, there are very few people who know what the finish is, and no one else will find out until the last minute.

With Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar recently and wanting to fight him in UFC, many people feel as if he may lose the title at SummerSlam and start training. Still, Lesnar is under contract with WWE through WrestleMania 34 next year, which means he isn’t going anywhere just yet.

As he still has around eight months left on his current deal, that makes the possible finish of the Fatal 4-Way even more undecided. Any of the four men are capable of winning the match, taking home the title that night and representing Monday Night Raw as champion.

Yes, wrestling match finishes are pre-determined, but it appears as if WWE is doing everything possible to keep this outcome a secret.

The Wrestling Observer (by way of IW Nerd) is reporting that virtually no one knows what the finish of the Fatal 4-Way will be.

WWE is looking to keep the outcome of this match a secret, as they don’t want the result spilling out onto the internet for everyone to know before it happens. It is being said that none of the backstage producers or writing team have any clue as to what the finish will be. As a matter of fact, three of the four superstars know what is going to happen.

Brock Lesnar knows the finish of the match, as there is a clause in his contract which lets him know everything involving him in advance. With Lesnar knowing the finish, chances are that Paul Heyman knows it as well.

All others who need to know the finish will be advised of it as late as possible and likely after SummerSlam officially begins.

There is no earthly way of knowing what WWE has in store for the finish of the Fatal 4-Way Match, but it does seem to be something very big. Samoa Joe or Braun Strowman could win their first major title in WWE. Roman Reigns may capture the Universal Championship for the first time ever. Brock Lesnar could retain the belt in dominating fashion.

Then again, there could be a big debut or major outside interference or anything. Fans are going to be left guessing until the match is over, and that is the way WWE wants it.

SummerSlam is shaping up quite nicely, with matches from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but the Fatal 4-Way will be the ultimate showdown. Brock Lesnar could hold onto the WWE Universal Championship, but then again, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, or Braun Strowman could shock the world. Right now, and up until before the match starts, there will be very few people who know the secret finish the world is going to see.

