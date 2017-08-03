Trump Phone Calls Leak: ‘Putin Was A Pleasant Call, This Is Ridiculous’ — Read The Transcripts

The content of the phone calls that President Donald Trump had with several world leaders has leaked to the public. As reported by the Washington Post, Trump’s call with the current president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto, mainly involved talk about the wall. The transcripts reveal that while President Nieto mostly refers to President Trump as Mr. President or President Trump, he is called Enrique by Mr. Trump throughout the call.

Trump goes on to tell Nieto that can’t tell the media that Mexico won’t pay for the wall.

Nieto: “But my position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall.” Trump: “But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that.”

Trump said it was fine when Nieto switched to speaking in Spanish, with Trump admitting that Nieto speaks better English than Trump. Although Trump said that in the latest presidential election he “won with a large percentage of Hispanic voters,” the publication calls Trump’s claim a false claim.

Trump goes on to praise the leadership in Mexico that he claimed took advantage of the U.S., and Trump began speaking about Ohio and “rallies for Trump,” with the president speaking about himself in the third person.

Trump went on to tell President Nieto that he had groups of 50,000 people or 25,000 people at his rallies — “because no one got people in their rallies as big as I did” — which was also disputed by the Washington Post.

Trump continued going back and forth about who will pay for the U.S.-Mexico wall until the two leaders decided to put the topic aside.

Trump’s Phone Call with Australian Prime Minister Turnbull Turns Contentious

Trump’s phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull didn’t go as smoothly. Calling him Malcolm throughout most of the call, which was incorrectly written as “Malcom” throughout most of the transcript, Trump went head to head over immigration. Trump and Turnbull talked about an agreement from a time during former President Barack Obama’s tenure that stated the U.S. would vet and potentially accept Australian refugees who reached Australia by boat and were imprisoned afterward.

“Malcom [sic], why is this so important? I do not understand. This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people and I agree I can vet them, but that puts me in a bad position. It makes me look so bad and I have only been here a week.”

Trump complained about how it would appear if he agreed to take any Australian refugees and criticized the Obama administration. Trump also spoke about winning the presidential election once more.

“I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now.”

The number of refugees was debated between Trump and Turnbull, with the president being concerned about looking like a “weak and ineffective leader” during his first week on the job. Trump then ranted about how pleasant his phone call with President Vladimir Putin was in comparison to his phone call with Turnbull.

“I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]