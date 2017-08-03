Kirsten Dunst Bashes New ‘Spider-Man’ Movies After Getting Engaged To Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst became engaged this year to her Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons. However, that has not put her in a complete state of positivity. While she has had some success in the movie industry lately, appearing in The Beguiled and Hidden Figures, Kirsten Dunst immediately became competitive when Hollywood began putting out more and more Spider-Man movies.

While most Hollywood actors and actresses like to foster good vibes among themselves, choosing not to talk bad about any project, the 35-year-old actress was ready to defend her past projects.

“We made the best ones, so who cares?” she said in an interview with Marie Claire UK. “I’m like, “You make it all you want.” They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is probably one of the best-rated superhero movies in the recent times. Right now, it is at 92 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics calling it “colorful, fun” and even deeming it “best Spider-man movie so far.”

The Hollywood actress appeared in the 2002 Spider-Man movie opposite Toby Maguire, which was her highest grossing movie to date.

But her competitiveness certainly does not come from her dwindling career. In the recent times, Kirsten Dunst, who has been in Hollywood movies from the age of three, has been returning to the silver screens through indie movies. This year, she went to Cannes as the star of The Beguiled, the latest Sofia Coppola movie, which garnered Sofia the Best Director award.

This year has been important to the 35-year-old actress, not just regarding her movie career but also in her personal life. She got engaged to a fellow actor, Jesse Plemons, whom she worked with on the TV show, Fargo. While she is working hard in her career, it looks like she is taking a back seat when it comes to wedding planning.

“I’m very relaxed when it comes to those kinds of things,” the actress said to People Magazine. “I’m going to get married at some point!”

In fact, she mentioned that the best part of her life so far is “having time off” from all the movie related activities, revealing that she likes to spend time with her future husband. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have not revealed their wedding date yet.

