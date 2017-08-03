Kylie Jenner Reality Show Criticism, Doctors Share Likely Procedures Kylie Has Received

It’s not surprising that critics are not enthused with a reality show about the youngest daughter in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The main irony that is being pointed out by such critics includes the fact that her reality is basically unreal. Living in the lap of luxury and using her family, that is famous for being famous, to launch various businesses while obsessively taking selfies to share with her millions of social media followers that have been roped in by Jenner’s entirely altered physique and facial structure, hardly can be termed “reality.”

Despite this obvious fact, Kylie has landed the show that follows her and her already well-documented day-to-day, and those who had received a sneak peek before the show premiering last month, are not impressed. As CBS notes, CNN host Brian Lowry was treated to a viewing of the first two episodes and the review given, simply magnifies what drives Kylie Jenner.

Lowry writes that the series melds “self-pity with a lack of self-awareness,” and the host notes “it’s amazing how much whining Jenner does,” additionally quoting Jenner as saying “It’s hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are.”

To sum up the review by Lowry, the new reality show starring Kylie Jenner, is simply a bit vacant in content and purpose. The host adds “A certain level of vacuity is clearly part of the shtick…but ‘Kylie’ [the show’s clever title] pushes emptiness toward its limits.”

As aforementioned it is certainly ironic that the Kardashians and Jenners are known best as “reality stars” given the fact that the majority of the family have taken steps to alter their appearance and physique. Kylie Jenner is perhaps the most well-known for this, and many doctors have attempted to determine what procedures the star has undergone.

Aussie native Dr. Adam Honeybrook gave his most accurate opinion via Instagram recently as to what has caused the vast difference in Kylie Jenner’s facial structure.

“#KylieJenner has had done: Lip filler, midface filler including tear troughs, nasolabial folds and along the zygomatic arches, neuromodulator (i.e. botox), rhinoplasty, bilateral upper blepharoplasty versus neuromodulator to the lateral brow “

Let’s remember that these procedures only cover the possible procedures undergone on the star’s face. Her body is a whole other subject, but there have been claims that Jenner recently received a breast augmentation, as the Mirror notes, and other rumors have swirled that Kylie has received additional work on other portions of her body.

